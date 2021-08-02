ALBANY — Danny Koska said he still gets goosebumps thinking about high school football games at Logan High School's old Bill Sauer Field.
"Walking up the hill, hearing the band play from the high school. Then they'd walk around the sidewalks, then they'd go down to the stadium and the football players would walk down the steps," Koska said. "At that time, there was nothing bigger than Logan football and it still has a big impact on me for sure."
It was those experiences at Logan that helped guide Koska into football. As fall practices begin around the state, Koska is getting his first taste as a head varsity football coach.
Alexander hired Koska, a 2011 Logan High School graduate, to lead its football program, replacing Earich Dean.
Dean retired from coaching after last season. Koska served on Dean's staff the last four seasons, and he emerged as a leading candidate to take over the program.
"I've always wanted to be a head coach," Koska said. "That's always been the goal. I love Alexander. I've been a teacher here. This will be my fourth year as a teacher, and I student taught here as well."
Koska said he learned a lot from Dean, a long-time coach in Nelsonville-York's program before leading the Spartans from 2017 through 2020. He said Dean is still checking in to see how the current Spartans are doing.
"I actually went to his house, went down to his football man cave," Koska said. "That was a pretty cool experience. I just love the guy. I've learned so much from him, not only as a football coach, but as a man. I just have so much respect from him."
Koska started as a junior high coach at Nelsonville-York in 2015, before helping out at Trimble in 2016.
"I started coaching for coach (Dave) Boston at Nelsonville, who I absolutely to this day still love," Koska said. "I started off as a volunteer and after a couple weeks he said, 'do you want to be the head junior high coach at Nelsonville?' That's how I really got into it."
After a season at Trimble, Dean brought Koska in to lead the junior high program. He did that for two seasons before serving as a special teams coach the last two seasons at Alexander.
Koska said he figured he would have a chance to coach with Dean for more seasons to come before Dean decided to step away.
"When that job opened up, I thought that would be a perfect opportunity and I'm just thankful they allowed me to be in this position," he said.
Koska was hired in the winter, giving him most of the offseason to prepare as the head coach.
"A dream come true, honestly," Koska said. "All I think about is football. Anybody who knows me, they always connect football to it. It's always been that way. Just to be given an opportunity to be 28 years old, and say, hey we trust you to be the head football coach. I'm still happy about it. I love coming here every single day."
Koska said the main goal during the summer was to get kids in the weight room, and create a competitive atmosphere.
"We weight lift every single day," Koska said last month. "We have a lot of 7-on-7s. I'm always trying to get the kids in a competitive atmosphere. Every practice we do ones versus ones. We always split it in half and they're always competing against someone who has similar talent. It's always a competition."
The Spartans are coming off a 2-6 season, going 1-4 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. They had wins against River Valley (30-0) and Southeastern (34-22).
Alexander is scheduled to open the 2021 season at Beaver Eastern on Aug. 20, as Koska's head coaching debut is now less than three weeks away.
With the season starting a week earlier due to the expanded postseason, it gives fewer days in pads for teams to prepare for the opener. Koska said that would be one of the challenges to overcome in the early weeks of August.
"You basically have 15, 16 days to teach kids how to hit with pads, block with pads," Koska said. "Then you're going out and it's live action. Everything's on the line week one. Everybody is 0-0. I think the biggest part is just getting them used to wearing pads and tackling and blocking."
Koska grew up seeing a winning tradition at Logan. As a kid, he watched Joey and Johnny Conrad lead the Chieftains to dominate seasons in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
In high school, he had a front row seat to see the likes of Patrick Angle and Mason Mays lead Logan to 10-0 seasons in 2008 and 2009.
Now, Koska hopes to build that kind of winning tradition at Alexander. The Spartans enjoyed a 10-win season, winning the TVC-Ohio title and a playoff game as recently as 2015. Another Logan graduate, Alex Penrod, was the head coach for that season and Koska hopes to follow in those footsteps.
"I think we have to put something together here that people can be proud of," Koska said. "I've seen film of this high school back in 2015 and this place was packed. To see it the past few seasons, it's tough to see. I think we have to start putting together some wins. I think that's what it comes down to."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.