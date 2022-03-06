Tabor Lackey, Zavier Campsey and Tanner Allen will continue their wrestling season to the final weekend.
The Athens County trio punched their tickets to the 2022 OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.
Trimble's Lackey and Alexander's Allen competed in the Division III district meet at Heath High School, while Athens' Campsey competed in the Division II district tournament at Gallia Academy High School.
The top four in each weight class in the district meets across the state advanced to state competition.
Lackey, a senior at Trimble, advanced by finishing second in his 175-pound weight class.
Lackey began his district meet by winning two matches on Friday to advance to the semifinals.
Lackey's first win came against West Muskingum freshman Nathan Eltringham with a pin in just 36 seconds.
Lackey then defeated West Jefferson senior Bryce Keckley in a close 3-2 decision. Keckley was 50-1 on the season entering that match, and would eventually wrestle back to finish in third place.
Lackey advanced to the finals due to a default when Westfall senior Glenn Keeton was unable to compete in the semifinal on Saturday.
That put Lackey in the finals and guaranteed his spot in the state tournament.
Lackey would finish second when he was defeated by Pleasant senior C.J. Smith. Smith improved to 51-2 with a pin 48 seconds into the match.
Lackey is 48-2 on the season, and Trimble was 22nd as a team with 27.0 points.
Eastern senior Jayden Evans finished fifth in the 175-pound weight class and is an alternate for the state tournament.
Allen is a sophomore for Alexander, and finished fourth in the Division III 106-pound bracket.
Allen won his opening match, defeating West Jefferson junior Gabe Rhodes with a technical fall, 16-0.
Allen fell in the quarterfinal round to Sandy Valley junior Branden Boggs, 10-6.
Boggs is 43-1 and went on to win the bracket.
That dropped Allen into the consolation bracket, where he had to win three matches to finish in the top four.
Allen was an 8-3 winner over Bellaire freshman Grant Vasey. Allen's second consolation win came via forfeit, when Martins Ferry freshman Jase Mahoney was unable to compete.
Allen clinched his spot in the state tournament with an 8-2 win over Harrison Central senior Justin Sampson, advancing to the third-place match.
Allen's final match was a 7-1 loss to Shenandaoh sophomore Tristen Rossiter, as Rossiter finished in third place.
Allen is 33-8 on the season and Alexander finished 26th as a team with 22.5 points.
Campsey, a senior at Athens, finished fourth in the Division II 157-pound district bracket.
Campsey won his opening match, defeating Washington CH freshman Mack Parsley with a pin in 4:16.
Campsey lost in the quarterfinal round to Minerva senior Khail Louive, 5-0.
Campsey went into the consolation brackets, where he wrestled back to a state tournament spot with three wins.
Campsey started the road back with a 10-3 victory against Miami Trace freshman Ethynn Munro.
Campsey then pinned New Lexington junior Hunter Rose in 4:20 to continue to advance.
That put Campsey up against Philo junior Payson Day for a spot in the state tournament.
Campsey took care of business, pinning Day 2:13 into the match to advance to the third-place match.
That gave Campsey a rematch against Louive, who had lost in the semifinals before winning a consolation match.
Louive would finish in third place with a major decision 11-2 win over Campsey.
Campsey is 41-9 on the season.
Athens finished 12th as a team with 57.5 points. Luke Kaiser placed sixth at 132 pounds for the Bulldogs.
The state wrestling tournament will be held on Friday through Sunday at Ohio State's Jerome Schottenstein Center.
Lackey will open with a Division III match against Ayersville junior Owen Berner (45-7).
Allen's first-round Division III match is against Columbia junior Cole Schulke (29-0).
Campsey will compete in his first Division II match against Aurora senior Ashton Smith (29-7).
The wrestling begins on Friday at 3 p.m.
