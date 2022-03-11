COLUMBUS — Trimble's Tabor Lackey began his state tournament run with a thrilling victory.
Lackey was able to pull out a win in the closing seconds in his opening-round match on Friday at the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament, held at the Schottenstein Center.
Lackey, a three-time state qualifier, was locked into a tight battle against Ayersville junior Owen Berner in the Division III, 175-pound bracket.
Berner was able to get a takedown to force a 6-6 tie late in the final period.
Lackey got an escape to go ahead 7-6, then a take down to finish off the 9-6 victory.
The win advanced Lackey (49-2) into the quarterfinals on Saturday. Lackey was scheduled to face Troy Christian junior Connor Hall (24-3), a district champion that won his opening match 18-3 on Friday.
Athens' Zavier Campsey and Alexander's Tanner Allen were first-time qualifiers and also competed on Friday. Both had their seasons come to a close.
Allen, a sophomore for Alexander, faced an undefeated wrestler in the opening round of his 106-pound, Division III bracket.
Columbia junior Cole Schulke entered at 29-0, and was able to eventually pull out a 10-3 win against Allen in the first round.
Allen had battled on the mat with Schulke, but fell into the consolation bracket.
Needing a win to advance to Saturday, Allen lost to Reading's Gage Murphy 7-3.
Allen closes the season with a 33-10 record.
Campsey, a senior for Athens, competed in the Division II, 157-pound bracket.
He competed against Aurora senior Ashton Smith in the first round, with Smith advancing thanks to a 14-2 major decision win.
That put Campsey into the consolation bracket. His final match was a close 4-1 defeat against Wauseon senior Connor Twigg.
Campsey closes his final year at Athens with a record of 41-9.
