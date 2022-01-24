A crowded field at Athens High School's annual John Deno Invitational didn't keep Trimble senior Tabor Lackey from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Lackey ran his record to a perfect 32-0 on the season, once again winning his 175-pound weight class inside of McAfee Gymnasium on Saturday.
There were 18 teams at the Deno, with Herbert Hoover taking first place with 349 points.
The Bulldogs were second in their home event, scoring 340 points.
Trimble was ninth with 109 points, led by Lackey. He added three more victories to his total for the season. Lackey's championship match victory was a 10-1 major decision against Reedsville Eastern's Jayden Evans.
Lackey was named the Most Valuable Wrestler of the tournament.
Athens earned its second-place team finish thanks to having 13 athletes place in the top six of their weight classes.
The Bulldogs had two individual champions in Leo Riley and Luke Kaiser.
Riley was the 113-pound winner, pinning Fairfield Union's James Worthington in 1:59.
Kaiser won at 132 pounds. He pinned Morgan's Brayden Strode in 1:40 in the final match.
The Bulldogs had four more compete in championship matches, as Tristin Haas (120 pounds), Adam Porterfield (126 pounds), Aristotle Arthur (138 pounds) and Zavier Campsey (157 pounds) all took second place in their weight classes.
Athens' David Farmer (165 pounds), Orrin Fitzmaurice (175 pounds) and Braxton Springer (190 pounds) all won their final matches of the day to finish in third place.
Athens also had a fourth-place finisher in Leo Martin (106 pounds), two fifth-place finishers in Isaiah Roberts (150 pounds) and Braylon Bacon (285 pounds) and a sixth-place finisher in Devon Barnes (106 pounds).
Nelsonville-York finished 13th with 95 points. Dominic Doak was fourth at 132 pounds for the Buckeyes. Coalton Flowers was fifth (120 pounds) and Dylan McManaway was sixth (144 pounds).
Trimble also had two sixth-place finishers in Will Sharp (138 pounds) and Ethan Fullerton (150 pounds).
Logan finished 10th with 107 points. Justin Mustard was second at 190 pounds, while Graham Dominik (285 pounds) was fourth in his weight class. Aiden Jones-Dewey (132 pounds) was sixth.
