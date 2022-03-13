COLUMBUS — Tabor Lackey finished his high school wrestling career with a victory.
The Trimble senior won his final match on Sunday at the Division III OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament, finishing in seventh place.
Lackey went 3-2 in th 175-pound bracket over the three-day wrestling tournament held at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center.
Lackey's final bout was a rematch of Friday's opener. Lackey beat Ayersville junior Owen Berner 9-6 on Friday to start the tournament with a victory, and the two found each other again in the consolation brackets on Sunday.
Berner and Lackey wrestled for seventh place, and it was another close match. Berner held a lead in the second period before Lackey was able to get on top for a pin.
That pin, 2:59 into the match, allowed Lackey to claim seventh place, with Berner finishing eighth.
Lackey will go down as one of the top wrestlers to come through Trimble, as he finished his senior season 51-4. He's Trimble's first three-time state qualifier, and is only the second Tomcat to gain all-Ohio status on the mat, joining Raymond Burch from 1978.
Lackey was also a three-time Tri-Valley Conference champion, a three-time sectional champion and finishes with a career record of 160-31.
Lackey began his state tournament run with a thrilling victory in the closing seconds over Berner on Friday.
Berner was able to get a takedown to force a 6-6 tie late in the final period.
Lackey got an escape to go ahead 7-6, then a take down to finish off the 9-6 victory.
The win advanced Lackey into the quarterfinals on Saturday against Troy Christian junior Connor Havill.
Havill was able to edge Lackey with a 10-6 victory to advance to the semifinal round, and put Lackey in the consolation brackets.
The result showed how close the competition was in the 175-pound bracket, as Havill eventually went on to win the state championship on Sunday.
Havill finished the season 27-3 when he earned a 6-2 decision against Pleasant senior C.J. Smith in the final.
Smith had defeated Lackey in the district final a week earlier.
After losing to Havill, Lackey faced an elimination match against Cuyahoga Heights senior Luke Torgerson.
Lackey won with a pin in 4:04 to keep his season alive, and guarantee himself a spot on the all-Ohio podium.
Lackey wrestled for a third time on Saturday in an effort to clinch at least a top-six finish. However, West Jefferson senior Bryce Keckley was able to earn a major decision, 9-1, win over Lackey.
It was a rematch from last week's district tournament, when Lackey defeated Keckley 3-2.
Keckley would eventually finished in sixth place in the weight class.
That loss put Lackey into the seventh-place match, where he concluded with his second win of the weekend over Berner.
Athens' Zavier Campsey and Alexander's Tanner Allen were first-time qualifiers and also competed on Friday.
Allen, a sophomore for Alexander, faced an undefeated wrestler in the opening round of his 106-pound, Division III bracket.
Columbia junior Cole Schulke entered at 29-0, and was able to eventually pull out a 10-3 win against Allen in the first round.
Allen had battled on the mat with Schulke, but fell into the consolation bracket.
Schulke would go on to finish in third place in the 106-pound weight class.
Needing a win to advance to Saturday, Allen lost to Reading's Gage Murphy 7-3.
Allen closes the season with a 33-10 record.
Campsey, a senior for Athens, competed in the Division II, 157-pound bracket.
He competed against Aurora senior Ashton Smith in the first round, with Smith advancing thanks to a 14-2 major decision win.
Smith eventually placed seventh in the weight class by the end of the competition.
That put Campsey into the consolation bracket. His final match was a close 4-1 defeat against Wauseon senior Connor Twigg.
Campsey closes his final year at Athens with a record of 41-9.
