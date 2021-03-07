A year ago, the state wrestling tournament was postponed, then eventually canceled due to the COVD-19 pandemic.
Trimble's Tabor Lackey was one of the many wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament, only to wonder about what could have been.
Now, Lackey will get another shot against the best in the state.
Lackey was one of four Athens County wrestlers to punch their state wrestling tournament ticket during Saturday's district tournaments.
Lackey, a junior, made it back to state competition by placing second in his Division III, 170-pound weight class in Division III.
The top four in each weight class advanced to the state meet, with fifth-place finishers serving as alternates.
Alexander also sends two wrestlers to the Division III state meet in Jack Hillyer (second, 182 pounds) and Drew Harris (third, 285 pounds).
The Division II district meet was held at Gallia Academy High School, and Athens' Drake George finished third at 195 pounds to qualify.
In Division III, Lackey began his tournament with two wins on Friday to advance to the semifinals of his 170-pound weight class. He opened with a pin in 2:56 against Malvern's Xavier Watson.
Lackey then defeated Barnesville's Jacob Boulet with an 11-8 decision to improve to 2-0 in the bracket.
Lackey officially qualified for the state meet when he won his semifinal match on Saturday against Sandy Valley's Matt Gentry, 9-3.
That win advanced Lackey to the district championship match. He would ultimately suffer a major decision loss, 10-1, against West Jefferson junior Bryce Keckley.
It was Lackey's first defeat of the postseason, as he enters state competition with an overall record of 31-4.
Alexander's Hillyer is a first-time state qualifier after his second-place finish. The senior won two matches on Friday, defeating Shenandoah's Briar Portman with a pin in 40 seconds.
Hillyer then picked up a huge win against Mount Gilead's Andy Williamson, 7-3, to advance to the semifinals. Williamson entered the match 44-0 on the season, and eventually finished in third place.
Hillyer advanced to the finals when he won on Saturday over Fredericktown's Gene Fitzpatrick. He earned a pin 3:16 into the match.
Hillyer faced a familiar opponent in the final in River Valley junior Will Hash.
Hash gave Hillyer his only loss in the sectional tournament, 9-7, last week.
Hash was able to also win the rematch in a close 3-2 decision for the district title.
Hillyer will enter state competition with a 28-8 record.
He will be joined by his teammate, senior Drew Harris, who is also a first-time state qualifier.
Harris was third in the 285-pound weight class. He won two matches on Friday to advance to the semifinals, defeating Elgin's Jacob Sheets with a pin in 3:18 then pinning Edison's Jamison Stiles in 18 seconds.
Harris lost his semifinal contest on Saturday to Fairbanks senior Billy Reed-Bodey, 4-1.
Reed-Bodey eventually won the bracket, and enters state competition with a 43-0 record.
Harris was in the consolation bracket, but he didn't lose again. He defeated River's Marshall Bier, 9-2, to officially clinch a spot in the state tournament.
Harris then won the third-place match by default against Eastern's Steven Fitzgerald, who is also a state qualifier for the Eagles.
Harris is 30-3 after the weekend.
Hillyer and Harris helped Alexander finish eighth overall in the team standings with 58 points, while Trimble was 15th with 39 points.
Trimble senior Todd Fouts won his fifth-place match, 3-2, against Pleasant's Skyler Wolfe and is an alternate at 132 pounds.
Alexander freshman Tanner Allen finished sixth at 106 pounds to reach the podium.
George, a first-time qualifier, gave the Athens Bulldogs a state representative out of the difficult D-II district at Gallia Academy.
George began his path in the 195-pound bracket with a win over Circleville's Isaac Evans, earning a pin just 20 seconds into the bout.
However, George fell to Cambridge's Justin Bartlett via a pin in 3:48 to drop into the consolation bracket.
George was resilient, winning four matches from there to earn his third-place finish.
George had to win the first three matches to qualify for the state meet. His first consolation win came easily against Fairfield Union's Wyatt Carpenter with a pin in 11 seconds.
George continued to stay alive when he pulled out a close 3-2 decision against Minerva's Kaiden Haines.
George officially became a state qualifier when he defeated West Holmes' Elisha Baldridge, 5-1.
George ultimately claimed a third-place finish when he capped his weekend with a 3-2 tiebreaker victory over Miami Trace's Bryce Bennett.
George enters the Division II state tournament with a 32-4 record after winning five matches at the district level.
George's exploits helped Athens finished 14th as a team with 46 points. Leo Riley placed on the podium with a sixth-place finish at 106 pounds.
While the 84th Ohio High School Wrestling Association state wrestling tournament will go on this week, it won't take place at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center.
Each division will wrestle at a different Central District high school.
Division I will be held at Hilliard Darby, Division II at Marengo Highland and Division III at Marion Harding on Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.