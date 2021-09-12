WATERFORD — Tabor Lackey and the Trimble Tomcats made a triumphant return to the football field on Saturday.
Lackey scored four rushing touchdowns, powering Trimble to a 34-7 win at Waterford.
Lackey, Trimble's senior quarterback, carried the ball 25 times for 239 yards and four touchdowns. He added 111 passing yards, completing 8 of 15 attempts.
Trimble improved to 3-0 overall, and 1-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division after winning for the 24th consecutive time in the regular season.
The Tomcats' week three game against Vinton County had been canceled the week prior. Waterford perhaps took advantage of Trimble's time off early on, leading 7-0 after one quarter thanks to Holden Dailey's 12-yard touchdown run.
Trimble slowly pulled away from there. Lackey's 3-yard scoring run tied the game at 7-7 with 10:25 left in the second quarter.
The 7-7 deadlock remained until Bryce Downs broke the tie with a 17-yard touchdown run with 8:05 left in the third. Trimble led 13-7 at that point.
The Tomcats scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away, all by Lackey.
The first was a 6-yard run to start the fourth, and Lackey's 2-point run pushed the lead to 21-7.
Lackey later added a 28-yard touchdown run with 9:55 remaining, then finally a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:41 left for the final margin.
Trimble piled up 445 yards of total offense, 334 coming on 45 rushing attempts.
The Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 TVC-Hocking) were held to 168 yards of total offense, 112 on the ground and 56 through the air.
Downs added 88 yards on 19 carries for Trimble. Austin Wisor caught five passes for 81 yards, while Blake Guffey caught two passes for 29 yards.
Wisor also added an interception on defense.
Dailey gained 85 yards on 20 carries for Waterford. Grant McCutcheon completed 4 of 13 passes for 56 yards.
Trimble defeated Waterford for the fourth season in a row.
