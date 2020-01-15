Friday night, the Athens Bulldog Swim Teams welcomed the Crusaders from Groveport Madison to the Ohio University Aquatic Center. The Lady Bulldogs (4-0), looking to continue their undefeated season, outscored the Crusaders 176-86. The Bulldog boys' team (3-1) also picked up a victory over the guests, 151-78.
The Lady Bulldogs put on a balanced attack with five girls picking up individual victories. Placing first were Izzy Pittaway (200 Freestyle), Kristina Rana (200 Individual Medley), Alyssa Suh (50 Freestyle), Abby Miller (100 Freestyle) and Lourdes Benencia Courreges (100 Backstroke). The lone relay win for Athens came in the 400 Freestyle Relay when Zoe Wagner, Claire Benyei, Kateyanne Walburn and Raney Riddlebarger teamed up to secure first place.
Four Bulldog boys' swimmers swam to firsts in their respective events. Sam Gutekanst (200 Freestyle), Nicko Moulton (100 Butterfly), Gabi Santiago-Flores (100 Freestyle) and Cole Albert (100 Backstroke) led the Athens team. The 200 Medley Relay team of Santiago-Flores, Gutekanst, Albert and Moulton joined forces to capture first. The 400 Freestyle Relay was won by Luca Gagliano, Sid Shovlin, Eric Johnson and Andy Pagan.
Ashton Tucker, a Federal Hocking Junior, secured the Lancers' only victory when he won the 500 Freestyle event.
The Bulldogs and Lancers return to the Ohio University Aquatic Center Friday to take on River Valley. Competition begins at 6 p.m.
