NELSONVILLE — The Hocking College women’s basketball team’s (0-1) fourth quarter comeback fell short as the Cougars (3-2) escaped Nelsonville with the 73-68 road win last Thursday evening.
Six new Hawks made their debuts — four making their first start — and were joined on the roster by three returning sophomores. Each quarter was closely contested, with UC Clermont taking a halftime lead of 41-34. The Lady Hawks would tie the game at 45-all in the third quarter before losing by five points in an encouraging season-opener.
The Lady Hawks were led by freshman guard Peyton Campbell who scored a game-high 22 points on 6-of-21 shooting and 5-of-13 three-pointers, which ranks tied for 10th on the all-time list. She also converted five of her eight free throws in her first game. Campbell added a rebound, two assists, a steal and a block.
Freshman forward Samantha Thompson scored 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, and was 4-of-5 from the free throw line. She recorded a team-high 11 rebounds.
Freshman point guard Jada Lazaro contributed 12 points, but also recorded five rebounds, a block, six assists — which ranks tied for third on the Hocking women’s all-time list — and five steals, which also ranks tied for third on the all-time list.
Kristi Duncan led the Cougars with 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting and recorded a game-high 12 rebounds, four assists and game-high seven steals. The Cougars’ starting five players combined to score all of their 73 points and were 19-of-32 from the free throw line.
These same teams are scheduled to meet in Cincinnati on December 11th. Hocking College will host Lakeland CC on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. in the Student Center in the OCCAC opener. The men’s game vs Lakeland will tip at 3 p.m.
Hawks split weekend games
NELSONVILLE — The Hocking College men’s basketball team (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season when it fell to the visiting Cincinnati Clermont Cougars (2-2), 102-94, last Thursday evening.
The Hawks were led by freshman forward D’angelo Lake, who scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and was 3-of-5 from the free throw line. Freshman guard Ryan Archey Jr. scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting with a three pointer and went 1-of-4 from the free throw line. He added three rebounds and two assists.
Hocking College led, 31-29, with seven minutes remaining in the first half, but UC Clermont finished the half on a 18-5 run to take a 47-36 lead into halftime.
As a team, the Hawks shot 39-of-71 (54%) from the field, making only two three-pointers, but only hit 14-of-28 (50%) from the free throw line. Hocking out-rebounded Clermont 47 to 28, but turned the ball over 29 times.
The Cougars had six players score in double figures and were led by Noah Pedelty and Kort Justice each led the team with 19 points. Pedelty was 5-of-8 shooting with two three pointers and converted a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line with two rebounds, an assist and two steals. Justice made 6-of-11 shooting, with three three-pointers and 4-of-6 from the three throw line. He added two rebounds, an assist and two steals. Tyler Mitchell came off the bench and scored on every shot he attempted by going 5-of-5 from the field, a perfect 3-of-3 from behind the arch, and a perfect 2-of-2 from the free throw line.
The Cougars shot an impressive 28-of-31 (90%) from the free-throw line. Overall they shot 31-of-71 (43.7%) from the field and 12-of-23 (52%) from beyond the arc.
The Hawks responded quickly after suffering their first loss, as they raced past the Malone JV Pioneers, 112-68, at home last Saturday.
Hocking College had this game won by halftime as the short-handed Pioneers couldn't hang with the Hawks. The Hawks scored 61 points in the first half to take a 25-point lead into the halftime break. In the second half, the Hawks pulled away to a 44-point blowout win.
For the Hawks, all 15 players who dressed played in the game and all but one of them scored. Hocking was led by freshman forward Shawn Paris Jr. who scored a game-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and went 6-of-9 from behind the arch. The six three-pointers are tied for second in school history. He added a team-high nine rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Freshman guard Ryan Archey Jr added 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and went 3-of-4 from three. He added two rebounds, five assists and five steals. Those five steals tie the school record held by five other players. Freshman forward D’Angelo Lake pitched in 15 points off of the bench. He added two rebounds, an assist and a block.
As a team, the Hawks scored 50 points off the bench as the Hawks’ starters nearly outscored the Pioneers total points. The hot-shooting Hawks connected on 42-of-75 (56%) from the field including 17-of-29 (58.6%) triples and converted 11-of-16 (68.8%) from the free throw line. The Hawks out-rebounded the Pioneers, 47 to 25, and created more assists, 25 to 16.
Malone was short-handed with eight players dressed. As a team, the Pioneers shot 26-of-60 (38.3) and went 7-of-24 (29%) from three, but outshot the Hawks at the free throw line by going 15-of-24 (62.5%).
Hocking College leads the nation in points per game in NJCAA Divsion-lll, averaging 105.7 PPG. Hocking College also leads the nation in made field goals per game, averaging 42.7 MFG. The Hawks are fourth in attempted shots, averaging 81 attempts per game. Hocking’s defense is ranked third in offensive rebounds, averaging 20.2 per game, and fourth in total rebounds, averaging 52 per game and sixth in steals, averaging 15 per game.
The Hawks' next home game is on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. in the Student Center in the conference opener vs Lakeland CC.
