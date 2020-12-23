NELSONVILLE — The Lambert family will have plenty to celebrate this Christmas holiday.
Brothers Jordan and Jance Lambert made all the key plays on Tuesday, lifting River Valley to a comeback win at Nelsonville-York's Ben Wagner Gymnasium, 62-52.
Jordan Lambert dominated with 30 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two steals. The 6-foot-5 senior scored his thousandth career point last week, and only added to that total after making 12 of 19 shots against the Buckeyes.
"Jordan's an all-around player," River Valley coach Brett Bostic said. "Tonight he showed what he can do. He scored the points. He got the rebounds. He made the passes. He talked us through the defense."
His younger brother Jance, a sophomore, made four 3-pointers for 12 points, adding seven steals and four rebounds.
The brothers helped the Raiders turn a six-point fourth-quarter deficit into a 10-point road victory.
River Valley closed the game on a 20-4 run over the final 6 minutes and 41 seconds, including scoring the final 11 points in a row.
Before that, it was a back-and-forth contest between two teams looking for their first Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win. The late run allowed that victory to go to River Valley (4-2, 1-2 TVC-Ohio).
The late run also spoiled what had been a solid effort for Nelsonville-York (3-5, 0-4 TVC-Ohio), which appeared poised to pick up the home win despite playing shorthanded.
The Buckeyes scored 20 points in the third quarter, and eventually led 48-42 with 7:06 to play after Leighton Loge's assist to Trevor Morrissey.
The Buckeyes still led 50-46 after after Drew Carter scored on a drive with 5:43 remaining, but weren't able to hold off the Raiders.
"We had a four-point lead, in hindsight I probably should have called a timeout and just run our motion offense, but I didn't," N-Y coach Blaine Gabriel said. "We had three straight bad possessions."
The Raiders' comeback started when Mason Rhodes banked in a 3-pointer off a feed from Jordan Lambert to cut N-Y's lead to 48-46.
The comeback really gained life when Jance Lambert found Jordan Lambert open for a 3-pointer, slicing N-Y's lead to 50-49. Jordan Lambert then scored inside to give River Valley a 51-50 edge.
The Buckeyes answered back when Carter's basket allowed them to regain a 52-51 lead with 3:05 left.
"We worked on the time and score," Bostic said of a timeout after Carter's score. "It's time to suck it up and decide what we're going to do and do things right, play within ourselves. Do things right and compete as five players into one team."
The Raiders did that, starting when Jordan Lambert kicked a pass out to Jance.
Jance Lambert squared up for a 3-pointer on the right wing. He connected, giving River Valley the lead for good with 2:41 left.
"Jordan gets a rebound, passes it back out there," Bostic said. "That's the easiest 3 to shoot and most consistent. They probably practiced that many times in the driveway. I know they do it at practice."
The Buckeyes tried different defenses and matchups to slow down Jordan Lambert, but his ability to score inside or find open teammates proved difficult to stop.
Jordan Lambert scored 20 points in the second half, 10 points in each the third and fourth quarters.
"We tired to change some things, we went and did zone, but we didn't do what we were supposed to do out of zone," Gabriel said. "Allowed them to have a couple 3s out of it. They banked one of them in."
River Valley continued to execute, going ahead 56-52 after Rhodes found Jordan Lambert inside for two more points.
Rhodes then came up with what felt like a dagger, a steal and fast-break layup for a 58-52 lead with less than two minutes left.
The Buckeyes were never able to stop the bleeding. Rhodes assisted on Dylan Fulks' basket, then Fulks passed to Jordan Lambert for the fast-break exclamation point, and 62-52 lead with less than a minute to play.
"We had a couple decent shots...never recovered," Gabriel said. "Tail end of the game they had a couple run outs. It is what it is."
Tuesday's game was as even as it could be, until the closing minutes, as the Raiders and Buckeyes had 19 lead changes in the game.
Nelsonville-York played its second game without senior Ethan Gail due to an ankle injury. Gabriel was unsure of how long Gail would be out.
Gail was averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds before his injury last Tuesday at Athens.
"We just have to get healthy," Gabriel said. "It's not an excuse, but we're pretty banged up right now."
Carter excelled against the Raiders, scoring 19 points on 6 of 14 shooting, including 4 of 10 from 3-point range. He added seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.
"Drew is getting more and more comfortable," Gabriel said.
Trevor Morrissey added 12 points, five steals and two assists for Nelsonville-York, while Trent Morrissey had eight points and nine rebounds. Joe Tome had nine points, and Keegan Swope had four steals and three assists.
The Buckeyes will have a week before their next game, Dec. 29, at county rival Trimble.
The Raiders also received eight points, four assists and two blocks from Rhodes, as well as eight points, six rebounds and four steals from Kade Aldermann.
River Valley 62, Nelsonville-York 52
River Valley;9;16;17;20;—;62
Nelsonville-York;14;12;20;6;—;52
RIVER VALLEY 62 (4-2, 1-2 TVC-Ohio)
Dylan Fulks 2 0-1 4, Jance Lambert 4 0-0 12, Chase Barber 0 0-0 0, Jordan Lambert 12 5-6 30, Mason Rhodes 3 0-0 8, Kade Aldermann 4 0-0 8, Ethan Schultz 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 25 5-7 62; 3-point field goals: 7 (Jance Lambert 4, Rhodes 2, Jordan Lambert 1)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 52 (3-5, 0-4 TVC-Ohio)
Drew Carter 6 3-4 19, Braydin McKee 1 0-0 2, Keegan Swope 1 0-0 2, Trent Morrissey 4 0-0 8, Trevor Morrissey 4 1-2 12, Joe Tome 4 0-0 9, Leighton Loge 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 4-6 52; 3-point field goals: 8 (Carter 4, Trevor Morrissey 3, Tome 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — River Valley 25-52 (.481), 3-point field goals 7-19 (.368); Nelsonville-York 20-53 (.378), 3-point field goals 8-21 (.381); Free throws — River Valley 5-7 (.714), Nelsonville-York 4-6 (.667); Rebounds — River Valley 34 (Jordan Lambert 16); Nelsonville-York 29 (Trent Morrissey 9); Assists — River Valley 14 (Rhodes 4), Nelsonville-York 15 (Carter 7); Blocks — River Valley 3 (Jordan Lambert 2), Nelsonville-York 2; Turnovers — River Valley 14, Nelsonville-York 20; Steals — River Valley 17 (Jance Lambert 7), Nelsonville-York 14 (Trevor Morrissey 5); Team fouls — River Valley 7, Nelsonville-York 8; JV game — Nelsonville-York 36, River Valley 19.
