LANCASTER — One of Glouster's best wins of the regular season was a home victory over Lancaster Post 11, an established legion baseball program that regularly appears in the state tournament.
Lancaster was able to gain some revenge with a spot in the 8th District Tournament finals on the line.
Glouster's summer legion baseball season came to an end on Wednesday in a 10-0 loss to Post 11 at Beavers Field in the Region 6, 8th District Tournament.
Glouster went 2-2 in the tournament, also losing to Meigs Post 39. It earned a forfeit win over Jackson Post 81 before knocking off Athens Post 21 in an elimination game.
Lancaster scored three runs in the bottom of the second to break a scoreless tie. The game remained 3-0 until Lancaster added three runs in each the fourth and fifth innings to lead 9-0.
Post 11 scored in the bottom of the sixth to end the game, going ahead by 10 runs.
John Hobbs started on the mound for Post 414, going five innings. He allowed nine runs, with five being earned as Glouster was charged with seven errors.
Hobbs allowed nine hits and three walks, striking out three.
Cole Wright recorded an out in the sixth inning, and was charged with the final Lancaster run.
Sam Sethna pitched a complete game for Lancaster, going all six innings. He held Glouster to three hits, while walking only one batter. He struck out three, and Post 11 didn't commit an error in the field behind him.
Blayton Cox was 2 for 3 with two singles for Glouster, while Austin Wisor was 1 for 3 with a single. Collin Jarvis drew a walk.
Brody Poston hit a double for Post 11, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Ethan Hyme had two hits and a run, while Locke had two hits, a run and RBI. Dylan Winkler had two RBIs and two runs scored.
Post 11 went on to defeat Meigs Post 39 14-4 on Wednesday, which forced a winner-take-all game on Thursday for a spot in the legion baseball state tournament.
Glouster, which formed a legion baseball team for the first time in 17 years, finished the season 8-11.
