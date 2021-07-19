LANCASTER — Jack Cornwell and Athens Post 21 nearly pulled off an upset in the 8th District Tournament.
Host Lancaster Post 11 pulled out a 3-2 win over Athens on Monday in the 8th District Tournament.
Lancaster advances to play Meigs Post 39 in the winner's bracket semifinal.
Athens, after starting the tournament with a forfeit win over Jackson, got a strong outing on Monday from Cornwell.
The 2020 Athens High School graduate pitched six innings against Post 11. He struck out six, walking three. He gave up three earned runs on six hits.
Each team scored a single run in the second and third innings, leaving the game tied at 2-2 going to the fourth.
Lancaster pushed a run across in the bottom of the fourth, then held on for the win from there.
Athens had eight hits in the game, with Cam Niese and Andrew Stephens hitting doubles.
Stephens and Niese also had RBIs, while Niese also drew a walk.
Cornwell had a single and walk, while Derrick Welsh had a single, run and walk. Carter Wharton and Will Ginder each hit singles, while Jake Goldsberry had a single and scored a run.
Goetz and Spring each pitched for Lancaster. Goetz worked four innings, striking out five and walking one. He gave up two earned runs on seven hits.
Springer pitched the final three innings, allowing only one hit and three walks. He struck out two.
Athens will return to Lancaster's Beavers Field on Tuesday against Glouster Post 414. The first pitch of the elimination game will come at 4 p.m.
While the loser of that game will have their summer season come to an end, the winner will advance to face the loser of Meigs and Lancaster on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
