JACKSON — The Federal Hocking girls' golf team kept its season alive.
The Lancers finished in fourth place as a team in the Division II sectional tournament, held Monday at Franklin Valley Golf Club.
Federal Hocking posted a team score of 449 in advancing to the district tournament.
The top five teams and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team punched their tickets to the next round.
The Lancers were led by freshman Addison Jackson, who shot a round of 98. Jackson finished in a tie for ninth place individually out of more than 70.
Jackson shot a 46 on the front nine, and followed that up with a 52 on the back nine.
Mia Basim followed for Federal Hocking with a score of 115, good for 26.
Emma Wilson and Makyla Walker each boasted scores of 118 to tie for 30th overall. Sheridan Boyd rounded out Federal Hocking's effort with a score of 144.
Gallia Academy won the team sectional title with a score of 373, followed by runner-up Waterford (419).
Wellston was third with a score of 442, led by Sarah Shea (107), Hallie Shea (108), Kimmi Aubrey (111), Nakia Thacker (116) and Haylee Rafferty (136).
Portsmouth West had the fifth and final team qualifying spot with a score of 463.
The individual sectional champion was Gallia Academy junior Maddi Meadows. She had a score of 85, shooting 38 on the front nine and 47 on the back nine.
Vinton County junior Jaya Booth earned one of the individual qualifying slots. She was tied for fourth overall with a round of 94 to advance to the district tournament.
Booth shot a 45 on the front nine, and a 49 on the back nine.
Vinton County was sixth as a team with a score of 489. The rest of the Vikings were Olivia Schroeder (117), Rylee McNichols (134), Maddie Cain (144) and Kellie Collins (147).
Alexander was eighth with a team score of 506, led by Alexis Bellville (110), Monica Thompson (126), Kailey Cozart (132) and Hannah Williams (137).
The Division II district tournament will be held at the Pickaway Country Club on Oct. 5.
