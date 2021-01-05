STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers got a key piece of their lineup back on Monday, ending a brief two-game losing streak in the process.
The Lancers rolled to a 64-28 win over the Southern Tornadoes inside McInturf Gymnasium.
Federal Hocking welcomed Alexis Smith back to the starting lineup, as the junior had missed the Lancers last seven games with a knee injury.
Smith scored six points, making three 2-point field goals in the first half.
The Lancers improved to 7-3 overall with the triumph, including 2-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Federal Hocking senior Paige Tolson got in a groove against the Tornadoes, as she scored 27 points without playing in the fourth quarter.
Tolson made five 3-pointers, five 2-pointers and both of her free throws. She made three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, scoring 11 points to lift Federal Hocking to a 21-1 lead after the first eight minutes.
Tolson scored six more points in the second quarter, allowing the Lancers to lead 39-13 at halftime.
Tolson added 10 more points to her total in the third quarter, helping Federal Hocking to a 54-19 lead going to the fourth.
Makynlee Baker scored eight points in the win for Federal Hocking, six coming in the first half. Bella McVey also added eight points, scoring six in the fourth quarter.
Ava Tate tallied four points, while Kylie Tabler scored three points. Ava Tolson, Kyndal Snedden, Tiffany Allen and Stella Gilcher each scored two points for Federal Hocking.
Kayla Evans led Southern with 12 points, while Lila Cooper added seven points. Hanna Smith tallied five points, while Kelly Shaver and Kass Chaney each scored two points.
After traveling to South Gallia on Wednesday for a makeup game, the Lancers will travel to Eastern on Thursday for another TVC-Hocking contest.
