STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers will have to rely on some youth this season, as eight freshmen are part of the varsity roster.
However, there is no question about the veteran leadership atop the Lancers’ rotation.
Federal Hocking returns a core of juniors in Paige Tolson, Kylie Tabler and Emma Beha that will lead the way in almost every aspect of the 2019-20 season.
It’s fair to say that the Lancers will go as far as those three talented players can take them.
“Solid three,” sixth-year head coach Jeremy Tolson said. “I think they play very well for us. Pretty much did everything that we accomplished last year. They were the catalyst behind that.”
All three have two years of playing experience under their belts. The Lancers had no seniors a year ago, so the trio were looked upon as leaders even as 10th graders.
That experience will hopefully now pay off for Federal Hocking, which went 9-14 last year while winning a third consecutive Division IV sectional championship.
Paige Tolson will again handle the point guard duties, as well as being the leader of everything the Lancers do defensively. Tabler is a 3-point specialist, while Beha has the unique skill set to shoot from the outside, handle the ball, or post up inside with her length.
“We have a solid guard in Paige, a nice shooter with Kylie and I thought Emma was getting better and better through the season,” Jeremy Tolson said. “I think the last 12 games of the season she averaged a double-double.”
The Lancers experienced some growing pains a season ago, losing eight of their first 10 games. They continued to work and get better though, eventually finishing 7-9 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Jeremy Tolson hopes the leadership displayed by his three juniors will help Federal Hocking hit the ground running this time around.
“They understand what we’re trying to do on the floor as far as any type of presses, defenses or schemes that we’re running,” he said. “I really don’t have to teach very much there, but I feel what I’ve seen the most so far is the leadership. They have developed into quite the leaders. Good positive leaders.”
The Lancers will have some roster turnover despite having no seniors a year ago. Two starters and two players who came off the bench from last year’s sectional tournament win opted not to play this season.
So Federal Hocking will look to find pieces to put around Tolson, Tabler and Beha.
One player likely to fill one of those roles will be senior post player Tamika Mayle.
A varsity player as a freshman and sophomore, Mayle lost her junior season to a serious knee injury suffered in the preseason.
Mayle has been cleared to return going into the year. Jeremy Tolson is easing her along as she works her way back to the court.
“She’s getting stronger every day but that’s also another kid that’s been in the program for four years,” he said. “Understands everything that we’re doing. Very intelligent kid. When she gets back on her feet, it’s going to help us a lot. She’s a very good post player. Does well, works hard.”
Another player who returns with experience is sophomore Alexis Smith. A shooter off the bench as a freshman, Jeremy Tolson has been pleased with her progress in the offseason.
“Something happened this summer, this kids been working her butt off,” Jeremy Tolson said. “It’s started to show. I’d like to see her here in some live stuff. I think she’s going to be a big help. She’s a nice shooter.”
Senior Courtney Clark will also provide valuable leadership for the Lancers, as another player who has been in the program for four seasons.
“She may not get a ton of playing time but she brings a lot of positive stuff,” Jeremy Tolson said. “She’s a very happy-go-lucky kid. She understands everything we’re doing. It’s nice to have kids like that who can help some freshmen along.”
Speaking of those freshmen, the ninth graders make up eight of Federal Hocking’s 14 high school players. It puts even more emphasis on the importance of the Lancers’ preseason scrimmages, as Tolson still has a young group of players to bring along.
“I’ve been using these scrimmages as kind of getting a look where they’re going to fit in, who’s going to fit where,” he said. “Obviously, we’re going to play freshmen, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing.
“It’s a large freshman class. I will say they are probably one of the harder working classes coming in so it’s not an effort level. They work very hard.”
Ava Tate, Lydia Beha, Brooklyn Richards, Tiffany Allen, Isabella McVey, Mia Basim, Abby Householder and Makynlee Baker make up the freshman class.
Beha is the younger sister of Emma.
“I think she’s going through a growth spurt,” Jeremy Tolson said. “She’s only a couple inches shorter than Emma. Different player though. She’s a little stronger than what Emma is, plays in the post.”
Tate, Richards, McVey and Allen have also stood out early in the season for the Lancers’ coaching staff as possible rotation players.
“Missing some kids that we had last year that I think will hurt us, but we have enough pieces there that are solid players,” Jeremy Tolson said.
Federal Hocking has played in the Division IV district tournament the last three seasons, but will compete in Division III this season. Tolson tried to prepare for that change in the summer.
“We got out this summer and played some teams,” he said. “We played Fairland. We knew we were D-III. I wanted to get out and experience some Division III teams. We went up to Cederville camp. We got out and we played.”
The Lancers have non-league games against teams like Shenandoah, Nelsonville-York, Southeastern, Peebles and Rosecrans.
Federal Hocking will have a blend of experience and youth on the roster as it tries to make some noise not only in the TVC-Hocking, but in Division III once the postseason rolls around.
“We have 14 kids, we’re here to work,” Jeremy Tolson said. “I think every kid that’s in this gym wants to be here. We’re enjoying practices. I will say of all the teams that I’ve coached, I don’t think I’ve quite had a team that gets along as well as this team, which I always think that’s a positive. When you have good charisma, you have good team atmosphere in general. They laugh a lot. They have fun a lot, but when it’s time to hit the floor, I don’t seem to have any issues with that. So far, it’s really fun.”
