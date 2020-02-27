WELLSTON — A sea of Maroon and Gold-clad fans filled the court at Wellston High School, celebrating a victory that was more than a decade in the making.
Federal Hocking added to its incredible turnaround season, rolling to a Division IV sectional championship on Wednesday.
The No. 4 seed Lancers easily dispatched of league rival and No. 20 Waterford, 62-43, to win the program's first sectional championship since 2007.
Federal Hocking's season will advance to the district tournament, and Ohio University's Convocation Center, for the seventh time in program history, but only the fourth since 1971.
"It means a lot," Federal Hocking coach Johnathan Thompson said. "This was a goal of ours that we set basically from mid-summer. We wanted to accomplish this, especially our seniors, to be able to play on the Convo."
Waterford (8-15) has been one of the top teams in recent years in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division under the direction of veteran head coach Tom Simms. However, the Wildcats were no match for the Lancers this season, as they lost their three meetings to Federal Hocking by a combined 70 points.
Waterford made an effort to slow down the pace of the game, but quickly found out once again that it couldn't keep up with the running Lancers.
Federal Hocking (19-4) pushed the pace whenever possible, leading 10-3 after a Quinton Basim put-back. The Wildcats were forced to use two timeouts in the game's first 4 minutes and 20 seconds to try and slow Federal Hocking's momentum.
"It's definitely been a stressful week," Thompson said. "We've worked really hard to try and prepare for some of the things that we thought Waterford was going to throw at us. I felt like our boys executed our game plan. It got a little sluggish from time to time, but they came through that and they took care of business."
Thompson had some reason for concern, as the Lancers were playing their first game in 12 days.
However, very little rust was evident as they enjoyed a 17-7 lead after one quarter.
The Lancers' depth has been a strength all season long, as they routinely go 10-deep during a game. That deep roster led to plenty of scrimmages during practices over the past week to keep the team game ready.
"We can get competitive practices out of that to where we can scrimmage against each other and get some stuff out of it," Thompson said.
That depth was on display against Waterford, as Federal Hocking's two leading scorers both came off the bench.
Basim, a senior, led all scorers with 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting. He made 3 of 4 3-pointers, seemingly giving Federal Hocking a spark every time he stepped onto the court.
"I told him at the beginning of the game, it doesn't matter if you're starting or not starting, be my spark plug coming off the bench because we know you're a high-energy guy," Thompson said. "That's exactly what he did tonight."
Senior Ian Miller celebrated his 18th birthday in style, adding 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting for the Lancers.
Miller scored nine of the Lancers' first 23 points, giving them a 23-11 edge after scoring inside in the second quarter.
"He played very hard tonight," Thompson said. "Actually in practices and stuff, we've been noticing that he's really been chipping away, getting the boards, playing aggressive, jumping passes. It paid off for him tonight."
The Wildcats were trying to hang around — trailing just 25-16 after Nick Fouss' 3-pointer.
Federal Hocking dropped the hammer from there, ending the half on a 13-0 run to take a commanding 38-16 lead into the locker room.
Basim hit back-to-back 3s to make it 33-16, then Wes Carpenter added a final 3 for the 22-point halftime advantage.
"That was definitely a big moment swing, because the beginning of the second was when I felt like we got in that lull a little bit and they kept chipping away, chipping away," Thompson said.
The Lancers continued to pour it on in the second half, the run extending to 16-0 after Hunter Smith's 3-pointer.
Overall, it was a 22-2 surge that allowed Federal Hocking to lead 47-18 after Basim completed a drive to the basket with 4:21 left in the third quarter.
The Lancers' largest lead came at 29 points, 56-27, after Basim assisted on Carpenter's field goal late in the third quarter.
Smith added nine points for Federal Hocking, while Bradley Russell had eight points and six rebounds. Collin Jarvis and Nathaniel Massie each handed out four assists, as 11 different Lancers scored at least two points.
Luke Teters led Waterford with 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Federal Hocking was able to get 15 players into Wednesday's game, everyone gaining a piece of valuable tournament experience. The Lancers joyfully cut the nets down afterwards while their fans lingered on the court.
After going 6-18 a year ago, the Lancers now have not only a league title under their belt, but a sectional championship.
There is more history to rewrite, as the Lancers will take on No. 5 St. Joe, on Monday at 8 p.m. in a Division IV district semifinal in the Convo.
St. Joe defeated No. 12 Valley 59-56 on Wednesday.
Federal Hocking hasn't won a game in the district tournament since 1970, but will have an opportunity to change that on Monday.
"We have a poster in our locker room that says 'road to the Convo.' It feels phenomenal," Thompson said.
Federal Hocking 62, Waterford 43
Waterford;7;9;11;16;—;43
Federal Hocking;17;21;18;6;—;62
WATERFORD 43 (8-15)
Holden Dailey 1 0-0 2, Luke Teters 7 1-2 15, Nick Fouss 5 1-1 12, Jacob Huffman 0 0-0 0, Wade Smith 1 0-0 2, Zane Heiss 1 0-0 2, Jude Huffman 1 0-0 2, Christian Schwendeman 1 1-1 3, Jimmy Hitt 0 0-0 0, Grant McCutcheon 1 0-0 3, Brooks Suprano 0 2-2 2; TOTALS 18 5-6 43; 3-point field goals: 2 (Fouss, McCutcheon 1 apiece)
FEDERAL HOCKING 62 (19-4)
Hunter Smith 3 2-2 9, Collin Jarvis 1 0-2 2, Nathaniel Massie 1 0-0 2, Elijah Lucas 1 0-1 2, Bradley Russell 4 0-0 8, Quinton Basim 7 0-1 17, Wes Carpenter 2 0-0 5, Ian Miller 4 3-3 11, Cedric Newman 0 0-0 0, Lane Smith 1 0-0 2, Dylan Schwarzel 0 0-0 0, Adam Douglas 0 0-0 0, Brandon Bond 1 0-0 2, Terrell Mayle 0 0-0 0, Caden Chapmen 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 26 5-9 62; 3-point field goals: 5 (Basim 3, Smith, Carpenter 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Waterford 18-42 (.429), 3-point field goals 2-14 (.143); Federal Hocking 26-53 (.491), 3-point field goals 5-17 (.294); Free throws — Waterford 5-6 (.833), Federal Hocking 5-9 (.556); Rebounds — Waterford 23 (Teters 7), Federal Hocking 29 (Russell 6); Assists — Waterford 6 (Teters 3), Federal Hocking 12 (Jarvis, Massie 4 apiece); Blocks — Waterford 0, Federal Hocking 1; Turnovers — Waterford 17, Federal Hocking 12; Steals — Waterford 8 (Teters 4), Federal Hocking 8 (Massie 2); Team fouls — Waterford 14, Federal Hocking 10.
