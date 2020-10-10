STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers had a lot of statistics seemingly go in their favor on Friday.
A quick look at the box score shows that the Lancers ran 70 offensive plays — 39 more than their opponent, Franklin Furnace Green.
Federal Hocking gained over a hundred yards more than Green, 257 to 153, limiting the Bobcats to 25 yards passing.
The only problem for the Lancers was that Green senior Ethan Huffman was a human highlight reel, and his stats were the only ones that mattered.
Huffman found the end zone five times, powering Green to a season-ending 40-14 victory over the Lancers at Lester and Betty Green Field.
Huffman is the only senior on Green's team, and he literally did a little bit of everything, remarkably scoring two special teams touchdowns before the Bobcats (1-6) ever took an offensive snap.
"I'll give them credit," Federal Hocking coach Jeff Ditty said. "Their special teams they ran 100 percent, we didn't. We had mental errors. We had physical errors."
Huffman ran the opening kickoff of the game back 75 yards to pay dirt, then ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead just 12 seconds into the game.
The Lancers were forced to punt on their opening possession, and Huffman returned that 54 yards for another touchdown.
For good measure, Huffman then completed the 2-point conversion pass to Derek Salyers and Green enjoyed a 16-0 lead without having to run a single offensive play.
The Lancers (2-3) were able to do some good things in their season finale — they rushed for 210 yards on 54 carries — but any hopes of gaining a victory on Senior Night were seemingly dashed by Huffman's early exploits.
"We're just not the type of team that can take daggers like that and recover," Ditty said. "We're not that mature yet. I think it had everything to do with the outcome of the game. Second half, we definitely played with more heart, played with a little more desire, but when you're getting down by 20-plus points, you've got to be a pretty seasoned team to recover."
Huffman wasn't done after his early returns. The Bobcats got a fourth-down stop against the Lancers, setting up at the Federal Hocking 25-yard line.
Huffman was able to weave his way around and by the Lancers' defense on the next play, his 25-yard touchdown pushing Green's lead to 22-0.
When the Lancers did score — on a one-yard plunge by senior lineman Damian Snedden — they weren't able to avoid Huffman.
Federal Hocking had a shorter kickoff, but Huffman still found a way to come up and scoop it up. He burst up the middle and down the Lancers' sideline, eventually being caught at the four-yard line but not before another 70-yard return was to his credit.
Huffman scored two plays later, and Green led 28-8.
Huffman was also heavily involved in another back-breaking play for the Lancers.
With less than a minute to play in the first half, Elijah Lucas dropped back and found Chase Hogsett up the seam.
Hogsett made an impressive catch in traffic, but had the football stripped as he was going for extra yardage.
Of course, Huffman was there to scoop up the football at the 13-yard line. The fumble turned into a 73-yard return for Huffman, giving Green the ball at Federal Hocking's 14-yard line with just 23 seconds on the clock.
Salyers, playing quarterback, scrambled up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown two plays later, giving Green a 34-8 halftime lead.
"Momentum swings like that, that's where you find out what you're made up," Ditty said. "Just our football maturity, we're just not there yet."
Huffman's fifth and final touchdown of his career came on a three-yard run, giving the Bobcats the 40-14 edge with 4:07 remaining.
Huffman rushed for 69 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and completed 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards. He also had 272 return yards, more than making up for the deficit Green faced in total offensive yards to the Lancers.
The Lancers received another outstanding effort from Lucas, as he rushed for 124 yards on 26 carries, also completing 6 of 16 passes for 47 yards.
Lucas had 232 yards rushing in last week's win at Hannan. The senior started the year as a receiver, but had to move to quarterback after Tyler Rogers suffered a season-ending achilles injury in a week 3 loss at Miller.
"We had to go to more of a running-base game because of injuries and Elijah Lucas, I couldn't ask for much more," Ditty said. "He runs the ball hard and he's a receiver, but we've had him as a quarterback and running back."
Federal Hocking was able to control the football on its two scoring drives, both ending in Snedden scoring runs.
The first drive was set up by Alex Caldwell's fumble recovery at the Green 22-yard line. On third-and-goal from the 7, Lucas was able to run the ball to the 1-yard line.
Snedden scored on the next play, the Lancers trailing 22-8 at the time after Lucas' 2-point conversion pass to Kameron Shaffer.
Federal Hocking took the opening drive of the third quarter down for a touchdown, going 53 yards in 12 plays and taking 5:30 off the clock.
Lucas converted a fourth-and-four at the 25-yard line with a 10-yard run. His 12-yard run set the Lancers up at the one-yard line, Snedden scoring again on the next play.
Federal Hocking had some momentum going its way after a defensive stop, then advancing the football to the Bobcats' 38-yard line.
However, a personal foul penalty pushed Federal Hocking back into a fourth-and-23 situation, and Lucas' incomplete pass ended the drive.
Green drove 49 yards in nine plays following that stop, putting the game away with Huffman's final touchdown.
Hogsett added 40 yards on eight rushes, also catching three passes for 31 yards. Ethan McCune rushed 17 times for 37 yards. Shaffer caught three passes for 16 yards.
"Chase Hogsett and Ethan McCune, both juniors, run the ball hard when they get their shot," Ditty said. "We're still pretty inexperienced up front and that definitely hurts us. We had our moments, so we're able to sustain some drives, wrack up some yards, work the clock, but at the end of the day, when you've got to make up points, those long, sustainable drives aren't going to cut it and that's kind of what happened to us tonight."
Friday's contest marked the end of the Lancers' 2020 season. The team still had games scheduled against South Gallia, Grove City Christian and Wahama, but Ditty said they decided to cancel those games. The Lancers had fewer than 20 healthy players, and didn't want to suffer any more injuries by playing three more games.
Federal Hocking was still able to win a pair of games, its first two-win season since 2014. The Lancers were 50-22 winners over Paden City, and 12-6 victors over Hannan, a pair of West Virginia teams.
Ditty completes his second season leading a rebuilding project for the Lancers, who are 3-8, excluding forfeits, over the last two years.
Ditty said there have been positives, but that the program faces another critical offseason of the rebuilding process.
"There have been some good points," Ditty said. "At the end of the day, we have been able to win a couple games this year, one more than last year, so we're happy there. It's not where we want to be. There's no doubt in my mind after being here for two years there are greater challenges with this program that need to be addressed. As a coach, I play a part of that. Football's a community sport, whether it's fans, parents, school, coaches, we're all in it. We're going to have to take a hard look in the offseason to figure out what the best approach for us is. At that point, we're just going to build on what we took and move forward from there."
Green 40, Federal Hocking 14
Green;22;12;0;6;—;40
Federal Hocking;0;8;6;0;—;14
G — Ethan Huffman, 75-yard kickoff return (Ethan Huffman run), 11:48, 1st
G — Ethan Huffman, 54-yard punt return (Derek Salyers pass from Ethan Huffman), 7:22, 1st
G — Ethan Huffman, 25-yard run (kick blocked), 2:19, 1st
FH — Damian Snedden, 1-yard run (Kameron Shaffer pass from Elijah Lucas), 4:09, 2nd
G — Ethan Huffman, 1-yard run (pass failed), 3:07, 2nd
G — Derek Salyers, 14-yard run (run failed), :08, 2nd
FH — Damian Snedden, 1-yard run (run failed), 6:30, 3rd
G — Ethan Huffman, 3-yard run (kick failed), 4:07, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;G;FH
First downs;9;14
Plays from scrimmage;31;70
Rushing (plys-yds);23-128;54-210
Passing yards;25;47
Total net yards;153;257
Passes (cmp-att-int);3-8-0;6-16-0
Fumbles (no-lost);1-1;2-1
Penalties (no-yds);6-46;6-61
Punts (no-avg);0-0;1-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Green — Ethan Huffman 14-69 3 TDs, Kaleb LaFollette 5-32, Derek Salyers 2-17 TD, Nathaniel Brannigan 2-10; Federal Hocking — Elijah Lucas 26-124, Ethan McCune 17-37, Chase Hogsett 8-40, Damian Snedden 3-9 2 TDs.
PASSING
Green — Ethan Huffman 2-4-0-7, Derek Salyers 1-4-0-18; Federal Hocking — Elijah Lucas 6-16-0-47.
RECEIVING
Green — Nathaniel Brannigan 1-18, Derek Salyers 2-7; Federal Hocking — Chase Hogsett 3-31, Kameron Shaffer 3-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.