STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers come up just shy of an upset win over the Waterford Wildcats.
Waterford picked up a 58-57 victory on Monday inside McInturf Gymnasium against the Lancers.
Federal Hocking lost 56-29 at Waterford in December, but the rematch was much closer.
The Lancers led 15-10 after one quarter, but fell behind 25-21 at halftime. Federal Hocking recovered to lead 38-37 going to the fourth quarter.
Paige Tolson attempted to bring home the victory for the Lancers. She scored 14 of her team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Tolson made three 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and 5 of 6 free throws just in the final quarter.
Waterford's Cara Taylor and Mackenzie Suprano proved to be just enough for the Wildcats to get the win. Suprano scored a game-high 21 points, including six in the fourth quarter.
Taylor added 19 points, also scoring six in the fourth. Taylor and Suprano combined to make 11 of 16 free throws.
Riley Schweikert added 11 points for Waterford.
Brennah Jarvis and Kylie Tabler each scored 11 points for Federal Hocking. Both players made three 3-pointers and a 2-pointer.
Tiffany Allen added six points for the Lancers, with Alexis Smith tallying five points. Reagan Jeffers rounded out Federal Hocking's scoring with four points.
Federal Hocking fell to 11-5 on the season, including 4-5 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
The Lancers are scheduled to travel to Trimble on Thursday.
