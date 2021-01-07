MERCERVILLE — The Federal Hocking Lancers nearly staged a comeback for the ages on Wednesday before falling just short at South Gallia High School.
The Lancers scored 32 fourth-quarter points before losing to the Rebels, 59-56, in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup game.
The game was close into the third quarter, with South Gallia lead 7-6 after one quarter. The Rebels led 21-16 at halftime.
Federal Hocking opened the third quarter with an 8-4 run, trailing 25-24 with 6:08 on the clock.
The Rebels then went on a 21-0 run, leading 46-24 early in the fourth quarter. The Lancers were held scoreless for a stretch of 6 minutes and 19 seconds.
The Lancers were able to cut the deficit to 14 points with 3:50 left when South Gallia's Jessie Rutt fouled out.
Federal Hocking kept fighting back, trailing by just two points, 58-56, after a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left.
Having no choice but to foul, Federal Hocking's Paige Tolson did just that. It was her fifth though, as she had to sit the rest of the way.
The Rebels split a pair of free throws for the 59-56 lead, and the Lancers' last-chance 3-pointer was blocked.
Federal Hocking falls to 7-4 overall, and 2-4 in the TVC-Hocking, while South Gallia improves to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the TVC-Hocking.
Tolson led the Lancers with 22 points, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter. She added five assists.
Kylie Tabler added 11 points for Federal Hocking, making three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Tiffany Allen followed with nine points for the Lancers, all coming in the final quarter. Alexis Smith tallied seven points, making four of six free throws in the fourth quarter. Allen (12) and Smith (10) led Federal Hocking in rebounding.
Brennah Jarvis added four points for the Lancers, all coming in the first quarter. She led the defense with five steals.
Macie Sanders led the way for South Gallia with 22 points. She sank 12 of 17 free throw attempts, adding seven rebounds and four assists.
Rutt and Kennedy Lambert each scored 10 points for the Rebels, as Rutt also grabbed seven rebounds.
Ryleigh Halley added eight points for South Gallia.
The Lancers are scheduled to travel to Eastern on Thursday.
