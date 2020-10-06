McDERMOTT — Mason Jackson gave the Federal Hocking Lancers a top-10 finish in their final golf match of the season.
Jackson was part of a four-way tie for ninth place during Monday's Division III district golf tournament, held at the Elks Country Club.
Jackson finished with a score of 82, competing against the best Division III golfers in the district. He shot a 40 on the front nine, and a 42 on the back nine.
None of the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division teams were able to advance to state competition in the crowded field. Only the top team and one individual not on a qualifying team advanced to the Division III state tournament.
The team honor went to West Union, which won the district championship with a score of 328. Dakota Pell led West Union by posting a score of 76, good for third individually.
Manchester's Daulton McDonald and South Webster's Gavin Baker battled for the individual qualifying spot.
McDonald ultimately took it, winning the individual district title with a round of 74. He was three shots behind Baker after nine holes, but shot a 36 on the back nine to close strong.
Baker finished a shot back with a score of 75.
Crooksville was second with a team score of 330, while Manchester was third at 334. North Adams was fourth at 342.
TVC-Hocking and sectional champion Belpre took fifth with a score of 343. Connor Copeland led the Golden Eagles with a score of 81, tied for seventh.
Peebles followed at sixth with a score of 372, and Waterford was seventh at 379.
Federal Hocking came in eighth with a team score of 380. Mitchell Roush was a shot back of Jackson for the team lead, shooting a round of 83 for 13th place.
Wesley Carpenter shot a 102 for the Lancers, followed by Andrew Airhart (113) and Zane Buckley (116).
Dawson-Bryant was ninth at 394, while Southern was 10th at 398. The Tornadoes were led by Ryan Laudermilt (94), Jacob Milliron (95), Tanner Lisle (101) and David Shaver (116).
Eastern's Ethan Short also competed as an individual, posting a round of 89.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.