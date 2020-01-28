STEWART — No matter which lineup was on the court, the Federal Hocking Lancers continued to come after the Waterford Wildcats in waves.
There was little Waterford could do to stop the onslaught on Tuesday, as the Lancers continued to roll with a 77-50 victory inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The first-place Lancers (14-3 overall) improved to 11-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Recent seasons have seen Waterford as the team which battled with the Trimble Tomcats (9-1 TVC-Hocking) for the top spot in the league, as the Wildcats were outright champions as recently as 2017.
The Lancers have taken that spot in the TVC-Hocking hierarchy with authority, winning two games against the Wildcats this season by a combined 51 points.
It was Federal Hocking's exceptional depth that helped it dominate nearly every statistic against Waterford (4-10, 3-7 TVC-Hocking).
Every player in the Lancers' starting five scored in the opening quarter. They used nine players in the first half, and all nine scored before halftime. In total, 13 Lancers got in Tuesday's game, 11 scoring.
"It's a big advantage any time you can get nine or 10 kids rotating and they all can produce on both ends of the floor," Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson said. "We've said that all year. We've worked really, really hard at trying to get multiple kids, trying to get 10, 11 sometimes 12 deep during games."
Thompson said that depth has led to some intense practices. The Lancers have the ability to go five-on-five, something that has helped lead to their steady improvement.
"We get competitive on both ends of the floor," Thompson said of practices. "We mix and match point guards on each team, posts on each team, where they can battle and go against each other. It does make things better and more efficient to get productivity out of it."
Federal Hocking got production everywhere against Waterford in a game it never trailed in.
The Wildcats were within 15-10 late in the first quarter, but never trailed by single digits again after Brad Russell's put-back basket gave the Lancers a 23-12 second quarter lead.
Federal Hocking enjoyed a 27-5 run at one point, leading 42-15 after Adam Douglas' put-back basket late in the second quarter.
Waterford had trouble dealing with the Lancers' quickness and length on defense. The Wildcats had 19 first-half turnovers, compared to only 20 shot attempts.
Thompson noted in the postgame that he wasn't pleased with the Lancers' second-half defense — Waterford did score 33 points in the final two quarters — but he had to smile when informed of the Wildcats' first-half turnover total.
"I like the sounds of that," he said. "I know we had spurts when we were able to play good. We were able to trap in the presses, trap in the half-court sets."
Pick a statistic, and the Lancers won it on Tuesday. The Wildcats finished with 25 turnovers, the Lancers just 10.
Waterford finished 20 of 40 from the field (40.8 percent), while Federal Hocking made 32 of 70 (45.7) from the field, including 25 of 48 from 2-point range (.521).
The Lancers had more assists (13 to eight) and more blocked shots (eight to one). The teams did battle to a 37-37 draw on the boards.
Russell led Federal Hocking with a double-double, registering 12 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and two steals.
Nathaniel Massie also scored 12 points, while Douglas came off the bench to score 10 points.
Elijah Lucas had nine points and four rebounds, while Hunter Smith added eight points for Federal Hocking. Collin Jarvis had six points and four assists, with Quinton Basim adding six points, eight rebounds and three assists. Wes Carpenter had five points, while Ian Miller had four points.
"Offense was clicking tonight," Thompson said. "That's what I told them in the locker room, our offense was flowing. We were pushing the ball. We were executing."
The execution only continued in the second half, the Lancers leading 55-23 after one of Douglas' two 3-pointers. Federal Hocking still led by 30, 65-35, going to the fourth quarter.
Holden Daily was a bright spot for Waterford, scoring 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting. He added 13 rebounds, two steals and two assists.
The Lancers have put themselves in a position where every game is huge, as they try to win the program's first league title since 2013. They travel to Southern on Friday, before hosting state-ranked Peebles on Saturday.
A home showdown looms the following Friday against Trimble, the only TVC-Hocking team to beat Federal Hocking this season.
Thompson said the season has been a fun ride so far, but the team has to continue to work.
"The kids are working hard," he said. "They've been working hard basically since midway through the season last year. Just continuing to build, continuing to grow. They're getting a little bit of the taste of success. I don't want them to get too much of the taste because we tell them all the time, stay hungry, don't think you've accomplished anything. But we're enjoying it. Hopefully we can continue this through the rest of the season. We've got some battles coming up."
Federal Hocking 77, Waterford 50
Waterford;10;7;18;15;—;50
Federal Hocking;19;23;23;12;—;77
WATERFORD 50 (4-10, 3-7 TVC-Hocking)
Holden Dailey 7 5-7 19, Luke Teters 5 1-1 12, Nick Fouss 1 0-0 2, Jacob Huffman 1 0-0 2, Jude Huffman 0 0-0 0, Zane Heiss 1 0-0 2, Wade Smith 3 3-4 9, Grant McCutcheon 2 0-0 4, Christian Schwendeman 0 0-0 0, Jimmie Hitt 0 0-0 0, Brooks Suprano 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 9-13 50; 3-point field goals: 1 (Teters 1)
FEDERAL HOCKING 77 (14-3, 11-1 TVC-Hocking)
Hunter Smith 3 1-1 8, Collin Jarvis 3 0-0 6, Nathaniel Massie 5 1-2 12, Elijah Lucas 3 2-2 9, Brad Russell 6 0-1 12, Quinton Basim 2 2-2 6, Ian Miller 2 0-0 4, Wes Carpenter 2 0-1 5, Adam Douglas 4 0-0 10, Terrell Mayle 1 0-0 3, Lane Smith 1 0-0 3, Dylan Schwarzel 0 0-0 0, Brandon Bond 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 32 6-9 77; 3-point field goals: 7 (Douglas 2, Smith, Massie, Lucas, Carpenter, Mayle 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Waterford 20-49 (.408), 3-point field goals 1-7 (143); Federal Hocking 32-70 (.457), 3-point field goals 7-22 (.318); Free throws — Waterford 9-13 (.692), Federal Hocking 6-9 (.677); Rebounds — Waterford 37 (Dailey 13), Federal Hocking 37 (Russell 12); Assists — Waterford 8 (Dailey, Fouss 2 apiece), Federal Hocking 13 (Jarvis 4); Blocks — Waterford 1, Federal Hocking 8 (Russell 4); Turnovers — Waterford 25, Federal Hocking 10; Steals — Waterford 3 (Dailey 2), Federal Hocking 12 (Smith, Jarvis, Russell 2 apiece); Team fouls — Waterford 14, Federal Hocking 13; JV game — Federal Hocking 49, Waterford 30
