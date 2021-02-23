WATERFORD — Playing for the fifth time in four days didn't slow down the Federal Hocking Lancers.
The Lancers continued their emphatic return to the court, winning 70-45 in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game at Waterford.
Federal Hocking improves to 14-3 overall, and 9-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
The Lancers had another balanced attack, with 11 players scoring at least two points.
Nathaniel Massie led the way in the win over the Wildcats, scoring 16 points. He scored 11 points in the opening quarter as the Lancers took control early in the game.
Massie made five 2-point field goals and a pair of 3-pointers in the win.
Elijah Lucas and Hunter Smith both came in with 13 points. Smith made three 3-pointers and a pair of 2-point field goals, while Lucas made six 2-pointers and his only free throw attempt.
Lucas scored nine of his points in the opening quarter.
Lane Smith and Andrew Airhart each added seven points in the win. Caden Chapman and Wes Carpenter each scored three points, while Mitchell Roush, Billy Ward, Tyler Rogers and Ethan McCune each scored two points.
Federal Hocking led 20-15 after one quarter, then led 35-28 at halftime.
The Lancers blew the game open by winning the third quarter, 24-7. That extended their lead to 59-35 going to the fourth quarter.
Federal Hocking showed no signs of fatigue, winning the second half 35-17.
Jarreth Armstrong led Waterford (7-11, 6-5 TVC-Hocking) with nine points, while Holden Dailey scored eight points. Luke Teters and Jacob Huffman each scored seven points while Peyton Powers had six points.
The Lancers swept the season series for the second year in a row against the Wildcats. Federal Hocking defeated Waterford 72-45 on Jan. 8.
After not playing for 16 days, Federal Hocking returned with a doubleheader sweep over Eastern last Friday. The Lancers have since won at South Gallia on Saturday, at Southern on Sunday and now at Waterford on Monday.
After a day off on Tuesday, the Lancers host league-leader Trimble (10-0 TVC-Hocking) on Wednesday.
