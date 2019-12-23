Federal Hocking Lancers
Federal Hocking junior Paige Tolson (32) works against Alexander's Kendall Meeks and Taylor Meadows during a game earlier in the season. Tolson scored 29 points on Saturday, helping the Lancers defeat Eastern 63-51. 

 Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

STEWART — Paige Tolson continued her scoring onslaught, and the Federal Hocking Lancers picked up another victory. 

Tolson poured in a game-high 29 points to lead the Lancers to a 63-51 victory on Saturday over the Eastern Eagles. The Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game was played inside McInturf Gymnasium. 

Tolson was 9 for 11 from the free throw line in the victory. She made seven 2-point field goals and a pair of 3s for her 29 points. 

Tolson scored five points in the opening quarter, as Federal Hocking held an early 13-10 lead. 

Tolson added six more points in the second quarter, as the Lancers extended the advantage to 31-18. 

Federal Hocking took a 45-30 lead into the final quarter. Tolson scored 16 points of the Lancers' 18 points in the frame to help close out the win. She made all five of her fourth-quarter free throws. 

Tolson has tallied 86 points in the last three games. The Lancers' third win in a row improved them to 4-5 overall, and 4-3 in the TVC-Hocking. 

Kylie Tabler nailed four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for Federal Hocking. Alexis Smith added nine points for the Lancers, while Emma Beha scored eight points. Brooklyn Richards added three points and Ava Tate two points. 

The Eagles had balanced scoring in the loss. Olivia Barber led the way with 10 points. Sydney Reynolds, Kennedy Rockhold and Jen Parker each scored nine points. 

The Lancers will take the winning streak into the holiday break. Their next game will come on Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. at Nelsonville-York. 

Email at kwiseman@athensmessenger.com; follow on Twitter @KevinWmessenger

