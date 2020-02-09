TUPPERS PLAINS — The Federal Hocking Lancers earned a season sweep over their rivals from Meigs County.
The Lancers took a 57-46 victory at Eastern High School on Saturday, in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup game.
Federal Hocking's second win of the season over Eastern improves its overall record to 11-10. The Lancers finish TVC-Hocking play for the 2019-20 season at 10-6.
Paige Tolson and Alexis Smith led the way to the victory. Tolson scored a game-high 23 points, while Smith added 16 points.
Tolson scored her 23 points while only making two 2-point field goals. Her quickness was too much for the Eagles' defense, as she made 19 of 22 free throw attempts in the game.
Tolson set the tone with eight first-quarter points, going 6 of 7 from the charity stripe.
Tolson made all four of her second-quarter free throw tries. Tolson then added six more points in the third, making 4 of 5 free throws.
Tolson helped close the door on Eastern making 5 of 6 free throws in the final quarter.
Smith also went to the line four times, making all four tries as part of her big game. She added two 3s and three 2-point field goals in the win.
The Lancers made 23 of 26 free throw attempts as a team, compared to 13 of 21 for Eastern.
The Lancers led 20-7 after one quarter, enjoying the lead all evening. They were ahead 27-15 by halftime, and then took a 45-25 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Kylie Tabler added nine points for the Lancers, hitting on three 3-pointers. Emma Beha added five points, while Brooklyn Richards scored four points.
Eastern (10-12, 7-9 TVC-Hocking) was led by Sydney Reynolds' 14 points. Olivia Barber added nine points, Erica Durst eight points, Kennedy Rockhold six points, Juli Durst five points, Jaymie Basham three points and Whitney Durst one point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.