STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers gathered around at center court to pose for a team picture after Tuesday's Division III sectional semifinal game.
The Lancers might not have won a championship, but they were able to win one more volleyball match on their home court at McInturf Gymnasium.
The No. 8 seed Lancers downed No. 9 Wellston 3-1 in the tournament opener, 25-7, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19. Federal Hocking will advance in the brackets, winning a tournament game for the sixth time in the last seven years.
"We played with a lot of heart and a lot of intensity," Federal Hocking coach Susan Bond said. "Everybody was moving. Everybody was in movement patterns. When you do those things really well, with a team that has some talent, which we do, we're hard to beat. We just have to choose to do that all the time."
Federal Hocking (11-12) won Division III sectional titles in 2013 and 2014 before moving down to Division IV in 2015. The Lancers proceeded to advance to the district tournament in 2016, 2017 and 2018 before moving back to D-III for the 2019 season.
Facing the difficult challenge of Division III, the Lancers were still able to knock off the Rockets from the Ohio Division.
Federal Hocking ran an efficient offense against Wellston (6-16), as eight different players recorded kills, and six different players had an ace.
Senior Chloe McCune was at the center of the Lancers' attack. The setter handed out 22 assists and had six kills herself to go with an ace.
McCune has been a leader for Federal Hocking all season. When the Lancers had to switch up their rotation in the middle of the season, McCune changed positions and played middle hitter.
McCune, a team player all the way, was back at her familiar position as setter on Tuesday and the Lancers benefitted from her presence on the court.
"She's usually the emotional leader," Bond said. "She does really well setting that tempo of the game for us. We have her run setter most of the time, had her in the middle a few games because she's one of our better blockers on the team. She's leading the team in blocks. When you have a kid that blocks that well, you want to give her as many opportunities to block as you can.
"But she runs that tempo. She keeps us on pace. When she's on pace, everybody plays in a rhythm."
Wellston had a hard time finding that rhythm. The Rockets were never close in the opening set and finally found a groove later in the match but it wasn't enough to extend their season.
"We played one other time where we had to come off the bus and play, there wasn't a JV game and we started just exactly the same but we were able to come out with a win," Wellston coach Holly Pettet said. "You just can't start games that way. We never actually really got to our potential tonight which is sad for them because it's their last game."
Federal Hocking libero Abby Jackson set the tone immediately, serving the Lancers to a huge start.
Jackson had four aces in a row to stake Federal Hocking to a 6-0 lead, and force Pettet to burn an early timeout.
That lead grew to 9-0 before Wellston got on the scoreboard. Jackson had five of her six aces during that stretch.
Federal Hocking's lead grew to 15-2, and Lyndsey Robinson and MaKayla Bowen closed out the 25-7 win with consecutive kills.
The Lancers appeared to be on their way to a low-stress night, leading 12-4 and 16-9 in the second set.
It was then that Wellston started to play better and establish itself in the match. The Rockets enjoyed an 11-4 run to tie the match at 20-20 after a Kloe Pennington block.
Bond signaled for a timeout and delivered a passionate message to her team.
"The message was, it's time to start playing," she said. "We were walking. It's time to start playing. Don't let down. Sometimes you just have to fire them up."
The message was received. Bowen picked up a kill out of the timeout, as the Lancers scored the next five points in a row. McCune's kill gave Federal Hocking a 23-20 lead, forcing a Rocket timeout.
Robinson had the final kill, and the Lancers led 2-0 after the 25-20 victory.
While Wellston didn't win that set, it clearly took some momentum into the third set.
Wellston led 4-0 early, and the Lancers weren't able to shake the Rockets.
Bowen served up consecutive aces to give Federal Hocking a 19-16 lead, but Wellston came back. Sadie Henry's ace allowed Wellston to lead 20-19, as the two Tri-Valley Conference teams went back and forth.
Robinson's kill put Federal Hocking ahead, 21-20, but Henry's kill would allow Wellston to lead 23-22.
McCune's kill allowed the Lancers to tie it up, 23-23, but an attack error allowed Wellston to lead, 24-23.
Wellston then cashed in on the set point, winning 25-23 after a Federal Hocking error.
The Rockets had staved off elimination, and at least extended their season into a fourth set.
"We've had two starting middle hitters go down with ACL tears this year," Pettet said. "We were in a little bit of a different lineup. It felt uncomfortable at first, but we started clicking."
The fourth set continued the back-and-forth trend, with Wellston leading 11-10 at one point.
However, that would prove to be the Rockets' final lead of the season, as the Lancers slowly began to pull away.
Bowen's kill put Federal Hocking ahead, 14-11. When Wellston pulled to within 15-13, Bowen came up with a kill and an ace for a four-point advantage.
Jordan Knapp's ace and McCune's kill allowed Federal Hocking to lead 21-15. Wellston's last push game when Kam Karr's kill started a brief three-point run to trail just 21-18.
But McCune set up Reagan Jeffers for a kill, then a Wellston error allowed Federal Hocking to lead 23-18.
Bowen's kill and Jackson's ace provided Federal Hocking with the final two points, as it had survived Wellston's comeback bid.
Henry led Wellston's offense with a 10-kill night.
"Sadie was on tonight," Pettet said. "I think if our passing would have been better, we could have fed her the ball a little bit more. We really struggled for some reason on our passing."
Taylor Spencer added seven kills for Wellston, while Nevaeh Ousley added four kills. Karr handed out 21 assists, while Jaz Mohler had three aces.
Bowen led Federal Hocking with nine kills, while Robinson added seven kills. Knapp and Jeffers each had three kills.
The Lancers finished the match with 16 aces. After Jackson's six aces, Bowen followed with four aces and Knapp three.
Federal Hocking, which has won five sectional titles in the last six seasons and three in a row, will get a chance to continue that streak.
The task will be a tall one, however. Federal Hocking travels to No. 1 seed Westfall on Saturday at 4 p.m. in a Division III sectional final.
The Mustangs are 18-3 and won the outright championship in the Scioto Valley Conference.
Bond said the Lancers will focus on the basics as they prepare for Westfall.
"You have to pass well," she said. "You have to serve well. You have to transition and you have to play with some heart. If we do all those things, we go over and we play well, but even if we don't end up winning, then at least we have something to hang our hat on going forward. So that's my plan. Go in, play hard, see what happens."
