Playing under the home lights is always a cherished experience for high school football teams and their fans.
Perhaps no team in the state of Ohio will appreciate walking onto their home field more than the Federal Hocking Lancers will on Friday.
Federal Hocking will make its long-awaited return to Lester and Betty Green Field when it hosts the Belpre Golden Eagles at 7:30 p.m.
The Lancers have been road warriors so far in 2019. Friday’s contest will mark just their second home game of the season, and first in four weeks.
“It’s one of the first things that they said today, is that we’re playing at home,” Federal Hocking coach Jeff Ditty said on Monday. “We’re not on a bus. We’re not spending hours going home. Plus it’s Homecoming here this weekend. There’s a lot of activities happening and I think it’s creating an overall kind of stir, just within the players in general.”
The Lancers have four road games under their belts already, and we are not talking about quick trips across the county.
Federal Hocking has already played two games in West Virginia, making a long trek to Hundred and the shorter jaunt to Mason County to take on Wahama. The Lancers have also boarded the bus to head to South Gallia and to Scioto County to face Franklin Furnace Green.
According to Google Maps, the Lancers have traveled roughly 600 miles round trip and have spent a conservative estimation of 12 hours and 22 minutes on bus rides already this season.
Needless to say, the Lancers are ready for a home game in Stewart.
“We’ve only got four home games this year,” Ditty said. “This will be our second and I can definitely tell you that the players are looking forward to it.”
While the Lancers won’t have to worry about a long bus ride on Friday, it doesn’t mean the task at hand is any easier.
Federal Hocking will take on a Belpre team that enters on a three-game winning streak.
The Golden Eagles opened the season with losses to Fort Frye and Trimble — a pair of teams that are currently 5-0 — but have found their stride in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.
Belpre (3-2, 3-1 TVC-Hocking) owns wins over Miller, Wahama and Southern by a combined score of 137-49.
“I think what really stood out about Belpre is they’re a big team,” Ditty said. “They have good size across the board and they play aggressive. In the sport of football, if you add those two things together, you can wreck havoc.”
The Golden Eagles are coming off by far their most impressive win of the season, a 46-20 decision at Southern. It was the first loss of the season for the Tornadoes.
Belpre pulled away from a 15-14 second-quarter lead against Southern. The ground game is certainly a priority for the Golden Eagles, who rushed for 404 yards on 63 carries against Southern.
Logan Adams finished with 208 yards on 23 carries, while Nick Godfrey had 162 yards on 21 carries. Conner Baker added 36 yards passing and three rushing touchdowns.
“They seemed very well disciplined and well coached,” Ditty said. “We’re expecting strong competition coming from them Friday. They run it well and they run it consistently. We’re prepared to stop that perspective of their game.”
Belpre’s winning streak has put it in the playoff conversation in Division VI. The Golden Eagles are 10th in Region 21, with the top eight teams making the postseason.
Belpre closes the season with games against Warren (3-2), Eastern (3-2) and Waterford (4-1) and certainly could entertain postseason hopes should it win out.
While the Golden Eagles are trying to build off the success of the last three weeks, the Lancers (1-4, 0-3 TVC-Hocking) will look for some carry over from the second half of their game at Wahama.
Federal Hocking lost 48-24, but outscored the White Falcons 24-8 in the second half.
“I think at the end of the day it’s not necessary an Xs and Os or a strategy perspective,” Ditty said. “We had the same strategy in the first half as we did in the second. I think the key difference is that as a unit, our guys really started believing in themselves and started believing in what they could do.”
Senior Donnie McCain led the charge with three second-half touchdowns, part of a 150-yard effort on the ground. He finished with 30 carries to lead the offensive attack.
“Donnie’s been a player form day one,” Ditty said. “He’s our captain. He’s our leader. He definitely shows up week in and week out. I think primarily the difference against Wahama is that as a team we really started believing in one another. Donnie started believing in the line, the line started believing in him and at that point his talents and athleticism started to show.”
Federal Hocking finished with 250 yards of total offense against Wahama. Ethan McCune added 80 yards rushing on 17 carries and Elijah Lucas added a second-half interception that led to a touchdown.
It was a step forward for the Lancers, who had been shut out the previous three weeks.
“I think in the second half at least, our guys, they started seeing those little glimmers of success and they capitalized on it,” Ditty said. “We were able to put points on the board in the second half. We’re really kind of hoping to build off that, and keep making incremental steps of success taking it into Belpre this week.”
It’s certainly a difficult stretch upcoming for the Lancers. After Belpre, they’ll get back on a bus to travel to Eastern, before hosting Trimble then traveling to Waterford.
Federal Hocking will face arguably the four best TVC-Hocking teams over a four-week stretch.
“I know for us it’s part of a stretch of our season where we’re going to see some of the better teams in our league, but we are up for the competition,” Ditty said.
Regardless of the challenges that face the Lancers, they at least know that they get the chance to celebrate Homecoming this week and play on their home field. It will be a welcome change for the well-traveled Lancers.
“We’re going to work to keep some of those distractions at bay,” Ditty said of Homecoming. “We definitely want to take advantage of all the positive things happening there and first and foremost, being able to walk out of our own locker room and go play a game.”
