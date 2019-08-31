HUNDRED, W.Va. — The Federal Hocking Lancers embarked on a lengthy road trip for Friday's season opener, crossing state lines into West Virginia.
The trip of more than two hours was well worth it in the end, as the Lancers enjoyed a night that was nearly five years in the making.
Federal Hocking used a late goal line stand to knock off Hundred, W.Va. on Friday, 28-20.
The season-opening victory allows the Lancers (1-0) to put an end to a 40-game losing streak.
"I am really happy for the players, coaches, and the community," first-year Federal Hocking coach Jeff Ditty said. "Our team came out focused and ready to battle, and they did exactly that. This is not only a big win for our team, but for the program and Lancer Nation community."
Federal Hocking's last win was a 16-14 home decision over Waterford on Oct. 24, 2014. Its last road victory game the week before, Oct. 18, 2014, at Miller, 16-15.
The Lancers lost their last game of the '14 season to Trimble, then suffered through four winless seasons.
It was all washed away on Friday after earning the win over the Hornets.
The Lancers had to dig deep to get the win. The game was tied at 20-20 when Donnie McCain punched in a rushing touchdown with under five minutes to play. Elijah Lucas caught a 2-point conversion to push the lead to 28-20.
Hundred (0-1) answered with a drive in an attempt to force overtime. The Hornets had a first-and-goal, but were turned away on four consecutive plays by the Lancers' defense.
Federal Hocking took over with a minute remaining and ran out the clock.
"Our guys came out and fought with heart, leaving everything they had on the field," Ditty said. "As a coach, you can't ask for more."
McCain led the Lancers with 100 yards rushing on 27 carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns. He also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Noah Robinson.
Mason Brown also came up big for the Lancers, gaining 82 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown. He also added a 61-yard kickoff return on the night.
Lucas also had a 45-yard interception return, while Ethan McCune added 15 yards on three rushing attempts.
Damien Snedden also struck for the defense, recording a sack in the end zone for a safety.
Hundred scored first, leading 6-0 after a quarter. The Lancers went ahead 14-12 by halftime, and the game was tied at 20-20 after three quarters.
Now with a victory under their belt, the Lancers will turn to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play. Federal Hocking hosts Southern on Friday.
