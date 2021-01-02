ALBANY — The Federal Hocking Lancers certainly didn't look like a squad that was rusty, or short-handed.
The Lancers were impressive on Saturday night in a 74-36 victory at Alexander High School.
Federal Hocking was playing just its fourth game of the season, and second since Dec. 8. The Lancers also played without leading scorer Elijah Lucas, who hurt an ankle in a win at Belpre on Wednesday.
None of that mattered, as the Lancers piled up 62 points through the first three quarters.
Federal Hocking's team was quarantined after a Dec. 8 win over Fairfield Christian. After returning to practice, head coach Johnathan Thompson said conditioning was the top priority.
"That was my fear," he said. "We spent the first three days doing nothing but conditioning and conditioning drills, trying to get their legs back. They worked and they pushed themselves to get to that point."
The Lancers (3-1) pushed the pace against the Spartans (3-3), with senior guard Hunter Smith leading the way.
Smith scored 31 points on 10 of 20 shooting in just three quarters of action. He made 5 of 9 3-point attempts.
"He looked like a man on a mission tonight," Thompson said. "I'd love to get that Hunter every night he plays, on both ends of the floor. I couldn't ask for another ounce of energy out of him. He gave me exactly what I expected out of him."
Smith also played a key role in Federal Hocking's defensive game plan against Alexander's Kyler D'Augustino.
D'Augustino was face-guarded much of the night, as well as facing double teams to get the ball out of his hands.
"We knew the point totals he's been putting up," Thompson said. "Watched him play and the kid's a very nice ball player. I told them, limit his touches. We've got to press him full court, get him tired."
D'Augustino finished with seven points and 10 rebounds. The Spartans were often unable to take advantage of open situations the Lancers' defense yielded once a second defender was on D'Augustino.
"We just didn't make enough plays," Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said. "Wasn't comfortable enough against that defense. We've practiced against that all year because we knew we were going to see it. We were prepared for that, even though it didn't look like it. At the end of the day, we still have to make those plays."
The Lancers opened the game up with a massive run that started at the end of the second quarter, and extended all the way to the end of the contest.
Alexander scored nine unanswered points to pull within 22-21 after D'Augustino scored after collecting an offensive rebound with 3:31 left in the first half.
The Lancers scored the final 10 points of the half, leading 32-21 after Lane Smith's jumper in the closing seconds.
D'Augustino opened the third quarter with a basket, but the Lancers followed with the next 12 points.
"They came out into the second half and carried it all the way through," Skinner said. "They just kept right on going. They played very well the second half. We were a little listless. We've got a lot of work to do."
Overall, it was a 22-2 run that allowed Federal Hocking to lead 44-23 after a Lane Smith field goal with 4:40 to play in the third.
Federal Hocking never let up, leading 53-27 after a Hunter Smith 3-pointer.
Lane Smith made a 3-pointer to close the quarter, allowing the Lancers to lead 62-29 going to the fourth.
"I tell them the first three minutes of the third quarter is a make-or-break time," Thompson said. "If you come out and you fire, you normally break a team if you get to that point. We key on that a lot."
Federal Hocking won the third 30-8, outscoring Alexander 40-8 over a stretch of 11 minutes of game action.
Overall, the Lancers won the final 19 minutes of Saturday's contest, 52-15.
Cam Houpt led Alexander with 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots. The Spartans, who were also without regular starter Zach Barnhouse, have a few extra days before taking the court again on Friday at Vinton County.
"We'll just keep plugging away," Skinner said. "I'll keep fighting. We have nice kids and we'll keep working hard."
All 10 players who entered Saturday's game scored for the Lancers. Lane Smith had 11 points. Nathaniel Massie — playing for the first time since Dec. 8 — had six points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Caden Chapman added seven points and five rebounds, Tariq Cottrill had six points and three assists, while Wes Carpenter had four points, three assists and three steals.
The Lancers will return home on Friday against Waterford. They've battled quarantine and injury over the last month, but Thompson hopes they are turning a corner.
While waiting for some of their regular starters to return, young players such as freshmen Tariq Cottrill and Andrew Airhart as well as sophomores Caden Chapman and Scotty Balch have stepped up with key minutes.
"I'm beyond pleased with my young guys," Thompson said. "I know I needed to rely on them to get minutes and the way they're stepping up — I've got two freshmen and a sophomore that are coming off the bench, starting occasionally — to be able to do that and feel comfortable with it has been huge for what we're doing."
Federal Hocking 74, Alexander 36
Federal Hocking;16;16;30;12;—;74
Alexander;12;9;8;7;—;36
FEDERAL HOCKING 74 (3-1)
Lane Smith 4 2-4 11, Tariq Cottrill 2 1-1 6, Hunter Smith 10 6-9 31, Wes Carpenter 2 0-0 4, Nathaniel Massie 3 0-0 6, Andrew Airhart 1 0-0 3, Mitchell Roush 3 0-0 7, Caden Chapman 1 0-0 2, Scotty Balch 1 0-0 2, Ethan McCune 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 28 9-14 74; 3-point field goals: 9 (Hunter Smith 5, Lane Smith, Cottrill, Airhart, Roush 1 apiece)
ALEXANDER 36 (3-3)
Jagger Cain 0 2-2 2, TJ Vogt 0 0-0 0, Kyler D'Augustino 3 0-0 7, Cam Houpt 4 3-4 11, Jeremiah Clark 3 0-0 6, Jacob Phillips 2 0-0 4, Landon Hornsby 1 0-0 3, John Hobbs 0 0-0 0, Clayton Williams 0 0-0 0, Preston Truax 1 0-0 3, Gage Vincent 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 14 5-6 36; 3-point field goals: 3 (D'Augustino, Hornsby, Truax 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Federal Hocking 28-67 (.418), 3-point field goals 9-22 (.409); Alexander 14-52 (.269), 3-point field goals 3-20 (.150); Free throws — Federal Hocking 9-14 (.643), Alexander 5-6 (.833); Rebounds — Federal Hocking 41 (Massie 9), Alexander 35 (D'Augustino 10); Assists — Federal Hocking 17 (Massie 5), Alexander 6 (Clark, Cain 2 apiece); Blocks — Federal Hocking 0, Alexander 7 (Houpt 5); Turnovers — Federal Hocking 10, Alexander 24; Steals — Federal Hocking 17 (Massie 5), Alexander 6 (D'Augustino 2); Team fouls — Federal Hocking 8, Alexander 15; JV game — Federal Hocking 52, Alexander 46.
