MERCERVILLE — Federal Hocking won for the third game in a row, defeating South Gallia 16-4 on Friday.
The Lancers trailed 1-0 before scoring four runs in the second to go ahead. Two more runs in the fourth and fifth innings gave them an 8-1 lead.
Federal Hocking led 9-4 before scoring seven runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Federal Hocking had seven hits in the game, taking advantage of 18 walks issued by South Gallia pitching.
Ethan McCune walked four times, also adding a triple, three RBIs and three runs.
Glen Wilkes walked three times, also hitting a double to go with two RBIs and a run.
Mason Jackson, Iden Miller and Drew Airhart each walked twice. Jackson was 1 for 4 at the plate with three runs and an RBI.
Miller was 1 for 3 with a double, scoring two runs.
Airhart was 1 or 2 with two runs and three RBIs.
Adrian Torres had a walk and RBI, Gaige McVey had a walk and run scored, Cody Mettler was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Trenton Wilkes scored a run, while Brady Bond had a run and RBI.
Briar Williams was 2 for 4 with a run and RBI for South Gallia.
The Lancers improved to 4-5 overall, and 3-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.