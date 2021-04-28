BEVERLY — Fort Frye scored four times in the first two innings, leading to a 5-2 softball win over Federal Hocking on Tuesday.
The Cadets scored a run in the bottom of the first and three more in the second.
The score remained the same until Fort Frye went ahead 5-0 with a fifth-inning run. The Lancers scored twice in the top of the seventh, but weren't able to rally all the way back.
Federal Hocking falls to 4-8 on the season.
The Lancers had nine hits, with Sydney Martin going 2 for 3 with a double, walk and RBI.
Cheyenne Mayle, Samantha Brown and Makyla Walker also had two-hit games, with Mayle and Walker each scoring a run and Brown driving one in.
Izzy Torres also hit a single while Makynlee Baker drew a walk.
Alexis Wilkes pitched all six innings for the Lancers. Only two of the Cadets' five runs were earned. She worked around 11 hits and two walks while striking out eight.
