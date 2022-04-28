Federal Hocking dropped a pair of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division games to Southern and Belpre.
The Lancers lost at home to Southern, 9-3, on Wednesday before losing at Belpre 7-2 on Thursday.
Federal Hocking is 4-8 overall and 3-5 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Federal Hocking had five hits in the 7-2 loss to Belpre. Iden Miller had two singles and an RBI, while Ethan McCune, Drew Airhart and Cody Mettler each hitting singles.
Glen Wilkes took the pitching loss. He went all six innings, striking out seven and walking two. He gave up six earned runs on six hits.
Noah Fullerton got the win with 4 2-3 inning of relief pitching for Belpre. He didn't allow a run, giving up three hits and a walk while striking out four.
Carson Moore was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Belpre, hitting a home run and a double.
Federal Hocking gave up four runs in the top of the first against Southern on Wednesday and couldn't rally back.
The Lancers had seven hits, with Miller, McCune, Airhart, Adrian Torres, Brady Bond and Trenton Wilkes all hitting singles. Glen Wilkes hit a double.
Miller started and pitched two innings, with Mason Jackson working 3 2-3 innings of relief. Glen Wilkes and McCune all pitched in relief.
