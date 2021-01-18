CALDWELL — The Federal Hocking girls' basketball team continues to craft a solid non-league resume.
The Lancers were 48-30 winners at Caldwell High School on Saturday, improving to 10-4 on the season.
Federal Hocking also moved to a perfect 6-0 in non-league games after defeating the Redskins.
Paige Tolson led the way for the Lancers, scoring 17 points. She made six 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and both of her free throw attempts. Tolson scored 13 first-half points to help Federal Hocking gain an early lead.
Brennah Jarvis also hit double figures for the Lancers, scoring 10 points. Eight came in the fourth quarter.
Reagan Jeffers added seven points for Federal Hocking, while Kylie Tabler made two first-quarter 3-pointers for six points. Tiffany Allen tallied four points in the win and Stella Gilcher two points.
Federal Hocking came out strong, leading 17-4 after one quarter. The Lancers continued to build on the lead, going ahead 28-7 at halftime.
Caldwell managed to trail just 30-22 after winning the third quarter 15-2, but Federal Hocking came back to win the final quarter 18-8.
Allicon Egrot led Caldwell with 10 points, followed by Jules Hood (six points), Cayton Secrest (five points) and Sheridan Archer (five points).
Federal Hocking has another non-league game awaiting against the Meigs Marauders on Thursday. The varsity game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at McInturf Gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.