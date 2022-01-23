STEWART — Federal Hocking earned its first victory of the season.
The Lancers were 53-37 winners on Saturday in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup game inside McInturf Gymnasium.
Federal Hocking improves to 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the TVC-Hocking.
Alexis Smith scored 13 points for the Lancers, including 10 in the opening quarter.
Brennah Jarvis also scored 12 points in the win, with all her points coming in the second and third quarters.
Reagan Jeffers added nine points for Federal Hocking. Larissa McDaniel also scored nine points, while Tiffany Allen had six points.
Bella McVey had three points and Kyndal Snedden one point.
Kayla Evans scored 14 points for Southern, passing the 1,000 point mark in her career. Timberlyn Templeton also scored nine points.
It marked the Lancers' first game since Jan. 3 and just their second game since Dec. 20.
After traveling to South Gallia on Monday, Federal Hocking is scheduled to host Trimble on Thursday.
Federal Hocking 61, Crooksville 33 (boys)
STEWART — Federal Hocking extended its winning streak to seven games, beating Crooksville 61-33 on Saturday at McInturf Gymnasium.
The Lancers improved to 11-3 with the victory.
Federal Hocking led 21-11 after one quarter, 39-18 at halftime and 53-26 going to the fourth.
Caden Chapman and Andrew Airhart each scored 17 points in the win.
Tariq Cottrill added 13 points for Federal Hocking, with Tyler Rogers tallying eight points.
Lane Smith, Iden Miller and Ethan McCune each scored two points.
Ryan Moore led Crooksville with 14 points.
Federal Hocking 68, Southern 48
STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers didn't miss a beat after being off of game action for nearly two weeks.
Federal Hocking rolled to a 68-48 victory over Southern on Friday inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The Lancers improved to 10-3 overall and 6-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Federal Hocking started quickly, leading 25-17 after one quarter and 45-23 at halftime. The lead grew to 59-31 going to the final quarter.
The Lancers put four players in double figures against the Tornadoes. Lane Smith led the way with 19 points, scoring nine points in the opening quarter. He made six 2-point field goals overall, two 3-pointers and a free throw.
Tyler Rogers added 14 points on seven 2-point field goals. Andrew Airhart had 12 points, scoring nine in the second quarter.
Caden Chapman chipped in 11 points, making four 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer.
Tariq Cotrill scored seve points, Gaige McVey three points and Iden Miller two points in the win.
Cade Anderson led Southern with 13 points, while Aiden Hill scored 12 points. Cruz Brinager added eight points.
