STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers gained a measure of revenge against the South Gallia Rebels.
Federal Hocking defeated South Gallia 53-48 on Thursday inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The Lancers lost at South Gallia 59-56 last Wednesday, but won the rematch after pulling away from a fourth quarter tie.
Federal Hocking improves to 9-4 overall, and 4-4 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. South Gallia falls to 6-7, and 3-5 in league play.
The Rebels led 13-11 after one quarter, but the Lancers went ahead 27-22 at halftime. The game was tied at 40-40 after three quarters, with Federal Hocking winning the final frame, 13-8.
Paige Tolson led Federal Hocking with 22 points in the win, giving her 44 points in the two games against South Gallia.
Tolson scored seven points in the final quarter, making seven 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer for the game. She also went to the foul line six times, making five of them.
Brennah Jarvis scored eight points for Federal Hocking, five coming in the second half. Alexis Smith tallied seven points, all coming in the second quarter. Kylie Tabler made a pair of 3-pointers for six points, while Tiffany Allen and Reagan Jeffers each scored five points.
Macie Sanders led South Gallia with 14 points, with Ryleigh Halley adding 13 points. Tori Triplett added 12 points and Jessie Rutt seven points.
Federal Hocking is scheduled to travel to Caldwell on Saturday for a 12 p.m. JV start.
