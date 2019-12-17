STEWART — A hot start gave the Federal Hocking Lancers a much-needed victory.
The Lancers snapped a four-game losing streak, knocking off Wahama 59-43 inside McInturf Gymnasium on Monday.
Junior point guard Paige Tolson scored 26 points to lead the Lancers to the key Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division win.
"Everybody kind of stepped up tonight and they were needing that," Federal Hocking coach Jeremy Tolson said. "Wahama has a win against Miller, a win against Belpre. Played Trimble tough the other night. They're a formidable team. We wanted to come in and play hard. I thought we did. I thought we did a good job of that."
Federal Hocking (2-5, 2-4 TVC-Hocking) never trailed, giving Wahama (3-2 overall, 3-2 TVC-Hocking) its second loss in a row.
Federal Hocking drained seven 3-pointers on the night, including five in the first half. Kylie Tabler gave the Lancers a 17-4 lead with a long-range shot, and they really never looked back.
Jeremy Tolson said it was that good shooting that made the difference.
"We've struggled shooting the ball and that's something that's a confidence thing," he said. "I think we've tried to push that with the girls to try and pick up the confidence. If you miss a shot, it's not the end of the world. You just have to keep on playing."
Paige Tolson certainly played with speed and confidence against the White Falcons. She started the game with a drive to the basket, completing a three-point play to give the Lancers the lead for good.
Her first-quarter 3-pointer extended the lead to 20-6, as she set the tone with 11 first-quarter points.
Tolson made 9 of 13 shots in the win, adding five steals, five rebounds and three assists to go with her 26 points.
"Paige attacked the rim," Jeremy Tolson said. "I think she had a pretty good game. I felt like all night she was a pain for them because she was penetrating the lane and they were struggling with on the ball defense to keep her out of the middle of the paint. She was either getting layups or she knocked down some shots too."
Wahama never had the deficit to single digits after the first quarter. Paige Tolson had her fingerprints all over a second-quarter run that realistically put the game away.
Wahama started the second quarter with an Emma Gibbs basket to make it 20-10.
The Lancers answered when Tolson found Tabler open for a 3-pointer, and a 23-10 edge.
Lydia Beha scored on a putback, then Tolson hit a 3-pointer from the right win, with an assist from Ava Tate.
Tolson then assisted on Alexis Smith's 3, and the 11-0 run had the lead up to 31-10 with 4:32 left in the first half.
"We were able to take advantage of Paige's quickness up top, which was creating holes for them," Jeremy Tolson said. "All the help side was leaving wide open shots from the outside. Girls hit the shots."
Federal Hocking's largest lead came at 24 points, leading 46-22 after Tabler's right-corner 3-pointer with 3:35 left in the third quarter.
The Lancers still led 49-29 after three quarters, and 57-38 after two Bella McVey free throws with 3:01 remaining.
Emma Beha had nine points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Lancers, while Tabler had nine points on three 3-pointers. Smith had eight points.
Gibbs led Wahama with a strong double-double, finishing with 15 points and 21 rebounds.
Turnovers were also key, as the White Falcons had 27 compared to just 13 for the Lancers.
"I was trying to pick up the tempo early," Jeremy Tolson said. "I was trying to get out, put some pressure on them. Some of our presses have been beat by some of the other teams because our back-side stuff. Just rotations haven't been great. Put a little bit of a different wrinkle in tonight. Thought they did well with it."
The Lancers will look to start a winning streak when they travel to Southern on Thursday. Federal Hocking returns home for an 11 a.m. tip off on Saturday against Eastern.
Federal Hocking 59, Wahama 43
Wahama;8;10;11;14;—;43
Federal Hocking;20;17;12;10;—;59
WAHAMA 43 (3-2, 3-2 TVC-Hocking)
Hannah Rose 3 4-12 10, Torre VanMatre 1 0-0 2, Emma Gibbs 6 3-6 15, Amber Wolfe 2 0-0 4, Lauren Noble 1 2-5 4, Mikie Lieving 3 2-2 8, Morgan Christman 0 0-0 0, Hailey Darst 0 0-0 0, Bailee Bumgarner 0 0-0 0, Aleisia Barnitz 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 11-25 43; 3-point field goals: 0
FEDERAL HOCKING 59 (2-5, 2-3 TVC-Hocking)
Alexis Smith 3 1-2 8, Ava Tate 0 2-4 2, Kylie Tabler 3 0-0 9, Paige Tolson 9 6-8 26, Emma Beha 3 2-2 9, Brooklyn Richards 0 0-0 0, Tiffany Allen 0 1-4 1, Abby Householder 0 0-0 0, Makynlee Baker 0 0-0 0, Lydia Beha 1 0-0 2, Bella McVey 0 2-2 2, Courtney Clark 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 14-22 59; 3-point field goals: 7 (Tabler 3, Tolson 2, Smith, Emma Beha 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Wahama 16-43 (.372), 3-point field goals 0-6 (.000); Federal Hocking 19-58 (.327), 3-point field goals 7-27 (.259); Free throws — Wahama 11-25 (.440), Federal Hocking 14-22 (.636); Rebounds — Wahama 42 (Gibbs 21), Federal Hocking 34 (Emma Beha 7); Assists — Wahama 8 (Noble 4), Federal Hocking 7 (Tolson 3); Blocks — Wahama 2, Federal Hocking 3; Turnovers — Wahama 27, Federal Hocking 13; Steals — Wahama 9 (Barnitz, Gibbs, Lieving 2 apiece); Federal Hocking 16 (Tolson 5); Team fouls — Wahama 18, Federal Hocking 21; JV game — Federal Hocking 27, Wahama 22
