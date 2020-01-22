STEWART — The Belpre Golden Eagles entered the week with aspirations of making the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division a three-team race.
Hunter Smith and the Federal Hocking Lancers used a night of lock-down defense to reaffirm that the TVC-Hocking is in fact only a two-horse race.
The Lancers played one of their best games of the season, handling Belpre 72-43 in front of a big crowd inside McInturf Gymnasium.
Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson didn't downplay the significance of Tuesday's win either. The Lancers (12-3 overall) improved to 9-1 in the TVC-Hocking, a half-game ahead of Trimble (8-1 TVC).
Belpre (9-5 overall) fell to 7-3 in the TVC-Hocking after a second loss this season to Federal Hocking.
Belpre, which hosts Trimble on Friday, would have forced a potential three-way tie with a perfect week, but instead falls two games back of the league leaders.
"That was a huge game," Thompson said. "We knew that coming in. We talked about that a lot this week. We told the kids in the locker room, with a win here, you control your own destiny (for an outright title). If you lose here, you're depending on other teams to take care of business and that kind of thing. We don't want to rely on that."
The Lancers won a shootout in Belpre on Dec. 13, 82-78. Federal Hocking scored 38 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-point deficit.
No such heroics were needed in the rematch, as Federal Hocking led by as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter.
"We came to play tonight," Thompson said. "We executed our game plan and it went in our favor."
Federal Hocking used a different defensive scheme than in the first meeting, using a 1-3-1 zone that at times looked like a 1-2-2 format.
The Lancers had length, with Brad Russell patrolling the lane and Elijah Lucas out in front.
Thompson said it was a spur-of-the-moment coaching decision made during Monday's practice.
"About halfway through practice, I thought, let's try this. Just see if it works," Thompson said. "Just a gut feeling. Luckily it paid off."
It paid off in a big way, as Belpre finished with 27 turnovers, the Lancers collecting 18 steals.
Lucas led the way with six steals, as he constantly disrupted Belpre's attack. He also added eight rebounds to go with his nine points. Russell registered a double-double with 12 rebounds and 12 points.
Belpre was just 6 of 22 from 3-point range against the zone, unable to get the ball inside but also unable to beat it from the outside.
Belpre's Makiah Merritt scored 30 points in the first meeting, but had 10 points on just seven shots in the rematch. He was the only Golden Eagle in double figures.
"We knew going into this that they had a lot of dribble penetrators," Thompson said. "(Connor) Baker, (Logan) Adams, all those boys, they can dribble-drive. (Evan Wells), he shot the lights out when we played them there. I knew we had to contain that to a point."
The Lancers did, as Adams was held to a pair of made 3s, while Baker scored just two points and Wells didn't score.
One consistent aspect from the first game was Hunter Smith's ability to score. The Federal Hocking junior had 30 points in the win last month, and followed that up with 23 points on Tuesday.
Smith scored those points on only eight field goal attempts. He made 3 of 4 from long range, and sank all 10 of his free throw attempts.
"We always love it when Hunter's shooting," Thompson said. "When he's in the zone like that, it makes us a deadly ball team."
It all added up to a night where the Lancers' only deficit came at 2-0. They scored the following nine points and never really looked back.
A 7-0 run allowed Federal Hocking to lead 20-7 after Nathaniel Massie's jumper. Belpre would never trail by fewer than 10 points the rest of the way.
Another 8-0 run put Federal Hocking ahead 28-10 after Smith's steal, layup and three-point play after the foul.
The Lancers dropped the hammer with another run in the third quarter. Belpre's Nick Godfrey opened the second half with a 3-pointer, slicing Federal Hocking's lead to 30-19.
The Golden Eagles perhaps had a little momentum, a chance to get back into the game.
The Lancers ended those thoughts quickly. Smith found Russell with an impressive post feed, resulting in Russell's basket to start an 11-0 surge.
Massie's 3-pointer lifted Federal Hocking's lead to 35-19.
Smith again found Russell for a shot inside, then Massie earned an assist after his pass resulted in Lucas' layup.
When the dust settled, Federal Hocking led 41-19 with just more than two minutes gone in the third quarter.
"We always talk about the first three minutes (after halftime) is very important," Thompson said. "That's going to make or break which way this game goes. We told them tonight in the locker rom, we felt like had had them on the breaking point, that we needed to execute that first three minutes. The boys came out and executed."
Even a Belpre highlight turned into points for Federal Hocking. Merritt was alone on a breakaway and flushed home a dunk, but received a technical foul for hanging on the rim.
Smith answered by making the ensuing free throws for a 43-23 Federal Hocking advantage with 4:40 left in the third quarter.
The Lancers had plenty of players who performed well on Tuesday. Massie added nine points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Quinton Basim added seven points and five rebounds, while Ian Miller had four points and six rebounds.
Belpre will turn its focus to Friday's home showdown against Trimble, while the Lancers make a trip to Perry County to take on the Miller Falcons.
Federal Hocking 72, Belpre 43
Belpre;7;9;14;13;—;43
Federal Hocking;14;16;23;19;—;72
BELPRE 43 (9-5, 7-3 TVC-Hocking)
Evan Wells 0 0-0 0, Logan Adams 2 0-2 6, Makiah Merritt 5 0-3 10, Connor Baker 1 0-0 2, Nick Godfrey 2 0-0 5, PJ Allder 1 2-2 4, Dylan Cox 1 1-2 3, Eric Dotson 1 2-3 5, Jordan Harrington 0 0-0 0, Brady Shriver 1 0-0 2, Tyce Church 2 0-0 6; TOTALS 16 5-12 43; 3-point field goals: 6 (Adams, Church 2 apiece, Dotson, Godfrey 1 apiece)
FEDERAL HOCKING 72 (12-3, 9-1 TVC-Hocking)
Hunter Smith 5 10-10 23, Wes Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Nathaniel Massie 4 0-0 9, Elijah Lucas 4 1-2 9, Brad Russell 6 0-0 12, Quinton Basim 2 1-3 7, Collin Jarvis 0 1-2 1, Brandon Bond 1 0-0 3, Adam Douglas 0 0-0 0, Lane Smith 1 0-0 2, Terrell Mayle 0 0-0 0, Dylan Schwarzel 0 0-0 0, Cedric Newman 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 25 15-19 72; 3-point field goals: 7 (Smith 3, Basim 2, Massie, Bond 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Belpre 16-42 (.381), 3-point field goals 6-22 (.273); Federal Hocking 25-66 (.379), 3-point field goals 7-21 (.333); Free throws — Belpre 5-12 (.417), Federal Hocking 15-19 (.789); Rebounds — Belpre 30 (Baker, Godfrey, Cox 5 apiece), Federal Hocking 48 (Russell 12); Assists — Belpre 10 (Baker 4), Federal Hocking 13 (Massie 5); Blocks — Belpre 2, Federal Hocking 2; Turnovers — Belpre 27, Federal Hocking 17; Steals — Belpre 9 (Wells, Merritt 2 apiece), Federal Hocking 18 (Lucas 6); Team fouls — Belpre 19, Federal Hocking 16; JV game — Belpre 69, Federal Hocking 44
