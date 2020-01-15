MERCERVILLE — The Federal Hocking Lancers took care of business during a Tuesday road trip.
The Lancers never trailed in winning at South Gallia, 65-42, for a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory.
Federal Hocking hits double digits in the win column, improving to 10-2. More importantly, the Lancers remained tied for first place in the TVC-Hocking at 7-1 with Trimble.
South Gallia falls to 4-6 overall, and 4-4 in the TVC-Hocking.
The Lancers went ahead 17-7 on Ian Miller's 3-pointer with 7:29 left in the first half, and their lead would never dip to single digits again.
Federal Hocking led 33-18 at halftime, then opened the third quarter with a 14-0 run to lead 47-18.
The Lancers twice led by 34 points in the fourth quarter, 63-29 and 65-31. The Rebels scored the final 11 points for the final margin.
Federal Hocking had 10 players score in the game, led by Hunter Smith. The junior scored 18 points, making five 2-point field goals and a pair of 3s.
Elijah Lucas also hit double figures with 12 points on six 2-point field goals.
Miller added nine points, while Nathaniel Massie tallied eight points. Wes Carpenter scored six points, while Quinton Basim scored five points. Lane Smith, Brandon Bond and Collin Jarvis scored two points, while Adam Douglas scored a point.
Brad Russell, Lucas and Massie each had six rebounds. The Lancers forced the Rebels into 28 turnovers.
Jaxxin Mabe led South Gallia with 11 points, while Brayden Hammond scored eight points.
