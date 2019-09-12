The Federal Hocking Lancers perhaps are already experiencing some of the benefits of tasting victory.
The Lancers were able to add reinforcements to their roster following their 28-20 season-opening victory over Hundred High School.
First-year head coach Jeff Ditty said that seven new players showed an interest in joining the team the Saturday after the victory.
The Lancers have long battled the attrition that comes with having low numbers, so the possibility of adding more players into the program is always a plus.
“Whether that was because of the win or I’d like to believe that it was part of the program settling in and really showing its roots and its character to the student base, we’ve had some new guys join the team,” Ditty said.
None of the new faces were ready to take the field during week two’s home opener against Southern. But the Lancers might welcome some of the players onto the roster for this Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division road trip to South Gallia.
“Now that they’re acclimated and ready to come in, some of them will definitely start seeing some time,” Ditty said. “They fit right in with our structure, both skill-wise and mentality but it’s a growth process for us. We’re looking at it as just part of the development of the program overall.”
Ditty said the Lancers dressed 16 players during the 31-0 loss to Southern, but had “eight or nine guys” in street clothes on the sidelines.
“Some of them were by injuries, most of them were new guys that decided week one that they wanted to come out and play,” Ditty said. “Whether it was because of state rules — they have to put so much time in — or by program rules in terms of stepping in and earning your way, we’re hoping to start getting some of these guys involved and have them really provide some value overall on Friday nights.”
Ditty and the Lancers (1-1, 0-1 TVC-Hocking) suffered their first disappointment of the season with the shutout loss to the Tornadoes.
Federal Hocking’s defense played well at times, but a kickoff return touchdown and two interception returns for scores made it impossible to keep up with the Tornadoes.
Federal Hocking was held to 103 yards of total offense with a pair of costly interceptions.
“It was more than an off week for us to say the least,” Ditty said. “We definitely weren’t the team that I know that we are. Not to take anything away from Southern. They were a good, balanced, well-coached club. But since Friday we have really spent time working on ourselves, looking at the smallest details.”
The Lancers will look to make the improvements needed, while also figuring out how to implement new players onto the roster.
“With us bringing new personnel in as well, it wasn’t just kind of changing our attitude from last Friday night, it also was kind of even reestablishing the bonds of a team, to some extent,” Ditty said. “And all in all, the entire team has rose to that challenge. We’re taking things day by day at this point, but at the pace that we’re going, I’m definitely encouraged that we’ll be in a good place by Friday.”
South Gallia enters the game at 0-2 overall, and 0-1 in the TVC-Hocking. The Rebles opened the season with a close 14-12 loss to Symmes Valley, before suffering a 40-8 defeat at Waterford.
Vance Fellure is in his first season as the Rebels’ head coach. He took over for Mike Smith, who left in the offseason to take the job at Wellston.
The Rebels will look to run the football. Senior Kyle Northup leads the rushing attack, with sophomore Tristan Saber handling the quarterback duties.
Ditty said he sees a lot of similarities in philosophy between the coaching staffs at South Gallia and Federal Hocking.
“Traditionally, they’re running the football, which I respect a lot,” Ditty said. “I’m a big believer that if you control the run game, you control the game. Knowing that they’re a run-first oriented team, to me it kind of speaks a lot to their tenacity. We definitely see that on film. That’s going to be a key component for us, is to be able to control the run game. I know last week we had some challenges with that. It’s a big area we’re looking to improve for this week.”
The Rebels have won six straight meetings in the series, including last season’s 41-6 win at Federal Hocking.
The Lancers’ last win against South Gallia came in 2012, a 56-0 victory in Stewart.
The Rebels have struggled since making the postseason in 2015, going 8-24 the last three seasons, including this year’s 0-2 start.
South Gallia now represents the next challenge for the Lancers, who look to win their second road game of the season.
“We’re expecting to go in and have a battle, a solid competition on Friday,” Ditty said.
