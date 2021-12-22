STEWART — Tariq Cottrill is just a sophomore, but he's turning into an electric playmaker for the Federal Hocking Lancers.
"He's our floor general," Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson said. "He's young. He's growing."
Cottrill went on a torrid second-half shooting streak, and the Lancers got a last-second stop for a key 55-53 win over Waterford on Tuesday inside McInturf Gymnasium.
Cottrill led all scorers with 24 points on 9 of 13 shooting, adding three assists.
Cottrill made six 3-pointers, in nine attempts, scoring 16 points in the second half to lead a Federal Hocking comeback.
"It's a coach's joy when you can get a player to hit in rhythm like that," Thompson said. "He makes our team flow when he's going in that direction, when he's hitting on all cylinders."
The Lancers (5-3, 3-0 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) needed every single one of Cottrill's 3-pointers to hold off the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 TVC-Hocking).
Federal Hocking led 47-37 with 5:14 remaining before Waterford staged a comeback.
Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford's own sophomore guard, hit consecutive 3-pointers to pull the Wildcats to within 50-46, but Cottrill's final 3 of the night restored a 53-46 edge with two minutes left.
The Lancers couldn't shake the Wildcats though. Federal Hocking led 55-50 when Lane Smith assisted on Caden Chapman's press-breaking layup with a minute to play.
Holden Dailey's three-point play off an offensive rebound with 43.2 seconds left brought Waterford to within 55-53, setting up a dramatic conclusion.
Federal Hocking was unable to ice the game from the foul line.
The first attempt came from Chapman with 20.8 seconds left, but he missed the front end of a one-and-the-bonus situation.
Smith was able to tap an offensive rebound back to Chapman though, keeping possession with the Lancers.
Smith was huge for Federal Hocking in the victory. The senior had nine points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot, doing a little bit of everything while battling against Dailey.
"I told him at the start of the game that you have to keep Dailey off the boards," Thompson said. "I knew coming in, him and (Jacob) Huffman can flat out rebound. I told him, you have to rise to the occasion. Keep him off the boards and I think he did an excellent job of that.
"He stepped up. Brought the energy, got it done for us."
The second chance provided by Smith led to Cottrill getting a free throw opportunity, but he too missed the front end.
The Wildcats' first chance to tie or take the lead came with Jacob Huffman driving toward the basket.
Tyler Rogers was able to get a piece of the basketball, poking the ball away and eventually forcing a turnover.
Rogers had five points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the win.
"He was able to get enough of the ball," Thompson said. "That's a huge play."
Rogers stepped to the line with 5.7 seconds remaining, but he also missed the front end of the bonus situation.
Grant McCutcheon grabbed the rebound and called Waterford's final timeout with 4.5 seconds left.
The Lancers were just 1 of 6 from the free throw line in the game.
"It's the most wide open shot in the game," Thompson said. "In my eyes you should be able to make them, but pressure situations, young kids, they didn't capitalize on it. It almost cost us."
McCutcheon inbounded the basketball to Huffman on the Wildcats' final opportunity. He was able to get the ball to Gaibe Ponchak for the final attempt.
Ponchack caught the ball inside the 3-point line along the left wing, and took two steps back to attempt the 3-pointer. It hit off the left side of the backboard, with Cottrill contesting, allowing the Lancers to finally exhale with the victory.
"We had a little bit of a missed assignment on a screen," Thompson said. "We didn't talk on it and they were able to get a wide open shot out of it. Luckily we contested it enough to where it didn't go in."
Tuesday's contest was a physical back-and-forth affair. Waterford jumped ahead 7-0, but Cottrill hit consecutive 3-pointers and the Lancers eventually went ahead 20-14.
Waterford came back to lead 27-24 at halftime, and 35-31 after consecutive Ponchak 3-pointers in the third quarter. The Wildcats still led 37-33 after an Armstrong field goal.
That's when Cottrill took over. He hit a 3-pointer, then assisted on Rogers' 3 to give the Lancers a 39-37 lead.
Cottrill started the fourth with two more 3-pointers, one on a feed from Andrew Airhart then a corner 3 on a pass from Chapman for a 45-37 lead.
By the time Chapman bounced in a jumper off the rim, Federal Hocking had scored 14 consecutive points to lead 47-37 with 5:14 remaining.
Armstrong led Waterford with 21 points, making 5 of 9 3-point attempts. Dailey added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Airhart also had nine points for Federal Hocking, while Chapman had six points and three assists.
Waterford and Federal Hocking figure to be the two main challengers to the Trimble Tomcats in the TVC-Hocking. Waterford, which has already lost at Trimble, falls two games back in the league standings while the Lancers remain perfect through three league contests.
It was also the Lancers' fifth consecutive win in the series against the Wildcats.
Federal Hocking will return to the court on Monday with a trip to South Gallia in another TVC-Hocking game.
"They're one of the teams to beat this year," Thompson said of Waterford. "Basically the same team that we've seen the last two or three years. Now they're all juniors and seniors. Big, important game. Obviously we want to take care of TVC wins when we can. This was a good step in the right direction."
Federal Hocking 55, Waterford 53
Waterford;12;15;10;16;—;53
Federal Hocking;12;12;15;16;—;55
WATERFORD 53 (5-2, 2-2 TVC-Hocking)
Holden Dailey 5 1-2 11, Grant McCutcheon 2 0-0 5, Gaibe Ponchak 3 0-0 8, Jarrett Armstrong 8 0-0 21, Jacob Huffman 3 0-0 6, Dylan Hartline 0 0-0 0, Peyton Powers 0 0-0 0, Gavin Brooker 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 22 1-2 53; 3-point field goals: 8 (Armstrong 5, Ponchak 2, McCutcheon 1)
FEDERAL HOCKING 55 (5-3, 3-0 TVC-Hocking)
Lane Smith 4 1-1 9, Tariq Cottrill 9 0-1 24, Caden Chapman 3 0-1 6, Andrew Airhart 4 0-2 9, Tyler Rogers 2 0-1 5, Gage McVey 0 0-0 0, Iden Miller 1 0-0 2, Ethan McCune 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 1-6 55; 3-point field goals: 8 (Cottrill 6, Airhart, Rogers 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Waterford 22-50 (.440), 3-point field goals 8-18 (.444); Federal Hocking 23-47 (.489), 3-point field goals 8-19 (.421); Free throws — Waterford 1-2 (.500), Federal Hocking 1-6 (.167); Rebounds — Waterford 29 (Dailey 10), Federal Hocking 27 (Smith 10); Assists — Waterford 10 (Ponchak 3), Federal Hocking 14 (Smith 5); Blocks — Waterford 4 (Dailey 3), Federal Hocking 4 (Rogers 2); Turnovers — Waterford 14, Federal Hocking 12; Steals — Waterford 6 (McCutcheon, Armstrong 2); Team fouls — Waterford 14, Federal Hocking 10; JV game — Federal Hocking 38, Waterford 28.
