STEWART — Federal Hocking football coach Jeff Ditty was wearing a mask, but you could picture the smirk that must have been on his face when he thought back to the challenges of the last few months.
"I'll be honest with you, there were a lot of times where I said 'I can't catch a break here,'" Ditty said, trying to find some humor in a tough situation. "But everyone's impacted in one way shape or form by the pandemic part of this."
All kidding aside, Ditty and the Lancers face a critical next few weeks as the 2020 football season begins with the most unusual of circumstances.
Ditty knew all along the Lancers might have some uncertainty going into the new season, but he never could have imagined the hurdles he would face since the last time Federal Hocking took the field for a football game.
Federal Hocking had to cancel the final four games of its 2019 football season due to a lack of healthy players. The Lancers were down to 13 players by the time their final official game against Belpre was played on Oct. 4th of last year.
Ditty, who was in his first season with the Lancers last fall, quickly recommitted to making sure the Lancers did everything they could to keep the program going.
According to Ditty, numbers were good in the winter and spring before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, and any organized workouts for more than two months.
And Ditty also said the Lancers were getting good participation in June when workouts were allowed to resume.
However, Federal Hocking shut down all of its extracurricular activities for two weeks in July after coronavirus cases were spiking in Athens County. It was another obstacle for Ditty and his staff.
"Before the pandemic, we were the uncertainty of 'Will the program continue?' and honestly I think everyone was very optimistic about where we were going," Ditty said. "And then the pandemic hit."
The Lancers were back on the field last week as workouts were again permitted to continue. Ditty held his football camp for grades 7-12 last Wednesday through Friday — a camp that was originally scheduled during the two-week shutdown.
The Lancers' numbers got better as the week went on. Roughly 25 high school players were on the field on Friday, with close to 15 junior high kids also running through drills.
The three days were important for Ditty and the Lancers, as they try to get as many athletes as possible to come out to give the sport a chance.
"The purpose of camp is to introduce how we're going to operate this year and basically allow them to start getting the feel of the season before we actually start," Ditty said. "We also use it as a recruiting tool. We have a lot of guys that we think have wanted to play. They're a little afraid to come out on that first formal day of practice. This is kind of like a smooth intro for that."
Senior Elijah Lucas is a returning starter at safety and receiver, and was also a standout on the Lancers' 2020 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division championship basketball squad. He was the clear vocal leader for the team as they went through conditioning drills to close out the camp.
Ditty estimated that the program has lost a half-dozen potential players due to the pandemic, as each player and family weighs their options when it comes to sports in this new COVID world.
"I am cautiously optimistic at this point," Ditty said. "Our numbers are still not where I would want them from a program standpoint. They're definitely better than what we started at last year."
While the Ohio High School Athletic Association allowed for official practices to start on Saturday, the Lancers took the field for their first practice on Monday evening.
It will be the continuation of a difficult journey. The Lancers will continue to work on the fundamentals as they install their offensive and defensives looks, while also working to make sure the numbers stay where they need to be.
They'll have to do it without the benefit of preseason scrimmages. The OHSAA suspended all school vs. school scrimmages as it awaits to see if Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives clearance to contact sports such as football and soccer. That means the starting lineup will have to form based solely on the work done in the practice field without any scrimmages against other competition.
The Lancers will have a new quarterback and a new offensive look from last year. Ditty said the lack of clarity on when their first competition will be provides challenges.
"We don't have an aiming point now," Ditty said. "We don't have a goal point. That definitely has us trying to scramble around and plan our practices much differently. Not only do we not know how much time we have to get in what we need to get in, but then at the same time, how do we keep the kids motivated to stay on course?
"While there's probably a lot of differing opinions on it, I personally wish the state would have just said one way or the other, either full-steam ahead or don't have it," he continued. "Only because in a time when things aren't normal, if we're going to play the sport, let's be as normal as we can with it. But that's just my opinion."
The Lancers also had to find a new week one opponent. Federal Hocking defeated Hundred last season in the season opener, 28-20, and was set to host the Hornets in a return game.
However, the state of West Virginia opted to delay its high school football season by one week. Games can't be played until Sept. 3.
With Hundred no longer able to make the trip, the Lancers had to scramble to fill the date. They will now host Bridgeport in the season opener on Aug. 28 at home.
"Hundred was the first team that we've played and beaten in four years," Ditty said. "To some extent that's the only thing in terms of a rival they've got. They knew, we beat them last year, they're coming to our house. That's going to be a game.
"Then when that got pulled off the board, the air went out of the tires a little bit. But that's alright. We're lucky. We're able to get Bridgeport and come back with another home game."
Bridgeport is a Division VII team located in Belmont County that went 1-9 last season.
The Bulldogs are part of the Lancers' new-look schedule. They will essentially play an independent schedule the next two seasons as they try and get the program back on firm ground in the TVC.
Whether or not the Lancers get the chance to play that new schedule still remains to be seen. Even if the numbers are there, there is no guarantee that the season will kickoff on time as everyone across the state continues to monitor coronavirus numbers and figure out a way to move forward with the season.
That uncertainty is nothing new for Ditty, but he's prepared to make the most of the opportunity with the Lancers. They completed a spirited football camp on Friday in hopes of having a chance to play under the Fright night lights again this fall.
"I've talked with my staff, we are taking it literally on a day-by-day approach," Ditty said. "We are treating things as if they're normal from a practice standpoint. At the same time, when we get to that first competition date, if it's there or not, we'll cross that bridge when we come to it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.