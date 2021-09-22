STEWART — Evan McPherson and Rosemary Stephens were able to cut through the run and mud to post strong showings for the Federal Hocking Lancers.
The Lancers hosted their Federal Hocking Cross Country Invitational on Wednesday, battling the rainy weather to hold their annual 5K event.
Stephens, who recently set a school record with a time of 16:32.3, finished fourth on Wednesday. His time of 17:04.75 gave the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division the top four racers.
Belpre's Blake Rodgers won the boys' race with a time of 16:12.05, followed by a pair of Eastern Eagles in Brayden Obrien (16:34.07) and Connor Nolan (17:00.01.)
Stephens also ran a strong race on her home course. She was sixth overall in the girls' 5K race with a time of 21:09.94.
Fort Frye freshman Cadence Waller was the overall champion with a time of 19:57.80.
Athens was able to take the top team honors in the boys' race, scoring 78 points.
The Bulldogs held off Warren, which was second with 95 points, followed by Federal Hocking (third, 121 points) and Belpre (fourth, 123 points).
The Bulldogs won on the strength of having their top five finish inside the top 21, and the top seven finishing inside the top 24.
Erik Dabelko was the first Bulldog to cross the finish line. He was ninth overall with a time of 17:56.53.
Tyler Callahan was the next Bulldog to finish, coming in 14th place with a time of 18:47.18.
The rest of Athens' top seven runners were Colin Anderson (18th, 18:59.07), Jacob Bourque (20th, 19:13.29), Henry Wagner (21st, 19:15.48), Junu Park (22nd, 19:19.75) and Kyle Pero (24th, 19:24.47).
The Lancers had strong efforts to finish third out of 10 teams in the boys' competition.
After McPherson, Federal Hocking senior Brayden Tabler also had a top-10 finish. He was seventh overall with a time of 17:43.79.
Federal Hocking freshman Darius Pierce and sophomore Myles Vorisek finished next to each other. Pierce was 32nd with a time of 20:02.27, while Vorisek was 33rd with a time of 20:02.42.
Freshman Gavin Ratliff rounded out Federal Hocking's scoring with a 54th place finish, completing the race in 22:00.84.
Alexander was ninth as a team with 189 points, led by Tyler Wallace.
Wallace was 10th overall with a time of 18:05.08.
The rest of the Spartans competing on Wednesday were Alex Norris (39th, 20:39.05), Tyler Kuklis (44th, 21:25.21), Isaac Payton (47th, 21:41.48) and Bryce Gutherie (70th, 25:07.24).
Cameron Williams led Trimble with a time of 25:42.98, good for 72nd place.
In the girls' race, Fort Frye left as the overall team champion with 43 points.
Athens was second, scoring 66 points. The Bulldogs finished just ahead of third-place Parkersburg, which scored 72 points.
Sarah Deering led Athens individually with a time of 20:30.85, good for fourth place overall.
Raney Riddlebarger also gave Athens a top-10 finish as the senior was eighth overall with a time of 21:35.11.
The rest of the Bulldog competitors were Emma Ulbrich (19th, 22:47.72), Shelby Davenport (20th, 22:49.70), Emma Beasley (25th, 23:14.59), Ava Pettey (37th, 24:14.04) and Mary Glascock (49th, 25:59.09).
Federal Hocking was sixth overall with 134 points.
After Stephens, the Lancers were led by Emma Lucas (27th, 23:30.68), Piper Biesinger (28th, 23:34.10), Sage Helon (48th, 25:55.98), Olivia Amlin (66th, 28:23.96) and Magnolia Ballew (71st, 30:33.36.)
Alexander was led by Leah Esselburn, who was 11th overall with a time of 22:01.89.
Alayna Okulich led Nelsonville-York with a 13th-place finish. The freshman had a time of 22:07.55.
Allison McCoy led Trimble with a time of 25:27.41, good for 45th place overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.