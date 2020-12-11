ZANESVILLE — The Federal Hocking Lancers continued their winning ways.
The Lancers dominated from start to finish on Thursday, leading to a 52-25 victory at Zanesville Rosecrans on Thursday.
Federal Hocking improves to 5-0 with the road victory.
The game was never in doubt, as Federal Hocking nearly pitched a first-half shutout.
The Lancers led 21-1 at halftime, with Rosecrans failing to score until Jenna Carlisle's free throws with 39.4 seconds left in the second quarter.
Federal Hocking led 15-0 after one quarter thanks to a pair of Kylie Tabler's 3-pointers. Paige Tolson also hit a long-range shot in the first quarter.
The Lancers extended the lead to 43-8 after three quarters of play.
Tolson led Federal Hocking with 15 points, seven coming in the third quarter. Tabler added 11 points while Brennah Jarvis scored 10 points. Ava Tate had six points, while Makynlee Baker tallied five points. Hallee Chapman scored three points in the win, while Reagan Jeffers added two points.
The Bishops (0-3) were held to 9 of 33 shooting with 35 turnovers.
Federal Hocking is scheduled to travel to Waterford on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.