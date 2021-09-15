The Belpre Golden Eagles won another Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf match on Friday.
Belpre posted a team score of 163, led by co-medalist Jacob Ferrier.
Ferrier shot a 39 to lead Belpre, followed on his team by Jacob Meeks (40), Blake Church (41) and Carson Moore (43).
Federal Hocking's Mason Jackson shared medalist honors with Ferrier. Jackson also shot a 39, helping the Lancers to a team score of 208.
The Lancers were fourth overall, also posting scores from Andrew Airhart (50), Tariq Cottrill (59), Zane Buckley (60) and Lane Smith (68).
Waterford was second with a score of 182. The Wildcats were led by Peyton Powers (43), Gavin Brooker (44), Braxton Lesiter (46) and Brett Colyer (49).
Eastern was third with a 189. The Eagles were led by Kasey Savoy (44), Colton McDaniel (45), Logan Bailey (49) and Jacob Spencer (51).
Southern was fifth with a team score of 222. The Tornadoes were led by Tanner Lisle (42), Cruz Brinager (59), Dylan Haye (60) and Aaron Vance (61).
Trimble had a team score of 231, led by Matt Reed (50), Zach North (57), Jacob Spears (62), Ben Orona (62), Cameron Adkins (68) and Keagan Rose (69).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.