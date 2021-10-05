McDERMOTT — Federal Hocking's Mason Jackson concluded a spectacular season golf season on Monday.
Jackson competed in the Division III district tournament, held at the Elks Country Club.
Jackson was tied for third overall in the field with a score of 76.
That was four strokes better than his round of 80 in the sectional tournament last week.
Only one team and one individual not on a qualifying team advanced to the Division III state tournament.
The individual qualifier went to Valley freshman Cameron Phillips. He won first place overall with an impressive score of 68, shooting 32 on the front nine and 36 on the back nine.
Jackson was eight shots back of Phillips.
Jackson shot a 39 on the front nine, and a 37 on the back nine.
Manchester senior Daulton McDonald finished second with a score of 74.
Jackson was tied for third with Belpre senior Jacob Smeeks.
Manchester won the team district title to advance to the state tournament with a score of 330.
North Adams was one shot behind as district runner-up with a score of 331.
Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champion Belpre was third at 337.
Southern's Tanner Lisle competed individually, finishing with a score of 83. That was good enough for a tie for 10th place.
Eastern's Ethan Short shot an 89, while his teammate Colton McDaniel finished with a 97.
Trimble junior Zach North also competed in the district tournament, posting a score of 108.
