LUCASVILLE — A new opponent and a long bus ride didn't prevent the Federal Hocking Lancers from advancing in the postseason tournament.
The No. 17 Lancers extended their season, upending No. 16 Lynchburg-Clay 52-47 in a Division III sectional semifinal on Monday at Valley High School.
The Lancers (12-10) won a tournament game for the fourth season in a row, but are competing in Division III for the first time since the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
Federal Hocking has won sectional titles the last three years competing in Division IV, but Monday's win represented the program's first Division III tournament win since advancing to the district finals in 2009.
The Lancers started strong, leading Lynchburg-Clay 20-9 after one quarter. Federal Hocking's scoring pace slowed in the second quarter, but it still enjoyed a 25-19 halftime lead. The Lancers were ahead 40-32 going to the fourth.
Juniors Paige Tolson and Emma Beha led the scoring. Tolson tallied 17 points, including making 9 of 11 free throws.
Tolson scored six points in the first half on a pair of 3-pointers. She added five points in the third, then closed the game by making 6 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws.
Beha added 15 points and was a big part of the Lancers' strong start. She scored nine first-quarter points, making a pair of 3s and a 2-pointer in the first quarter. She made 3 of 5 free throws overall.
Alexis Smith added nine points for Federal Hocking, all coming on 3-pointers. Kylie Tabler also scored seven points, five coming in the first quarter.
Lydia Beha and Brooklyn Richards each tallied two points.
Federal Hocking made 14 of 20 free throws overall, adding eight 3-pointers and seven 2-point field goals. The Lancers made five 3s in the first quarter.
Lynchburg-Clay (12-11), out of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, was led by Logan Binkley's 19 points. She scored 11 in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs attempted a comeback.
Serena Welker added 15 points for Lynchburg-Clay, while Zoe Fittro added eight points and Serena Smith five points.
The Lancers will return to Valley High School on Saturday for a sectional championship game. Federal Hocking will face No. 1 seed Eastern Brown at 1 p.m.
The Warriors, another SHAC school, posted a record of 21-1 in the regular season.
Federal Hocking 52, Lynchburg-Clay 47
Federal Hocking;20;5;15;12;—;52
Lynchburg-Clay;9;10;13;15;—;47
FEDERAL HOCKING 52 (12-10)
Tiffany Allen 0 0-0 0, Makynlee Baker 0 0-1 0, Alexis Smith 3 0-0 9, Kylie Tabler 3 0-1 7, Paige Tolson 3 9-11 17, Lydia Beha 0 2-2 2, Brooklyn Richards 1 0-0 2, Emma Beha 5 3-5 15; TOTALS 15 14-20 52; 3-point field goals: 8 (Smith 3, Tolson, Emma Beha 2 apiece, Tabler 1)
LYNCHBURG-CLAY 47 (12-11)
Kalyn Rich 0 0-1 0, Zoe Fittro 3 2-4 8, Serena Smith 2 0-0 5, Sieria Benney 0 0-0 0, Katie McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Serena Welker 4 7-9 15, Kaylee Lunsford 0 0-0 0, Logan Binkley 6 7-8 19; TOTALS 15 16-22 47; 3-point field goals: 1 (Smith 1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.