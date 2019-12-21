STEWART — Don’t look now, but the Federal Hocking Lancers will start 2020 as the team to beat in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Three years ago, the Lancers endured an 0-23 season where they lost every game by at least 10 points. But, right now, Federal Hocking is the last undefeated team left in league play.
“The kids have just bonded together,” said Lancers head coach Jonathan Thompson. “They’ve bought into what we’re trying to teach.
“I’m proud of these guys.”
The Lancers, using full-court pressure defense, poked, prodded and harassed their way past Southern — 81-70 — inside McInturf Gymnasium on Friday night. Federal Hocking (6-1) improved to 5-0 in league play with the win, and nearly had a full-house crowd on hand to witness it.
Thompson, sporting a garish, holiday-themed sports coat that he quickly shedded once the game began, watched as the Lancers displayed all their strengths this season. Federal Hocking created 24 turnovers with its defense, and flustered the Tornadoes so much that head coach Jeff Caldwell was out of time outs midway through the third quarter. Five different players recorded blocked shots.
The Lancers shared the ball well, with 20 assists on 30 made field goals. Federal Hocking took turns leaning on different players and lineups for big bursts of scoring.
Senior center Brad Russell finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds, and piled up 12 points in the first quarter before adding 11 more in the fourth.
Junior guard Nathaniel Massie finished with 19 points, six assists and five steals. He blistered the nets for 11 straight points in the third on four straight jumpers — three of which behind the arc.
Another junior guard, Hunter Smith, added 18 points with most coming in the middle two frames. And junior wing Elijah Lucas added nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a plug-every-gap kind of performance.
The Lancers ’32 minutes of hell’ defensive approach — where they contest every pass and every dribble while seemingly trying to trap everywhere — was the collective start of the night.
“That’s what we try to create. We want to create as much havoc as possible and try to wear teams down if we can,” Thompson said. “We got a nice bench. We rotate in anywhere from eight to 10 kids on a nightly basis.
“We get after it.”
Southern (3-5, 2-2 TVC Hocking) seemed outmatched for most of the three quarters. The Tornadoes hit enough 3-pointers to stay close, however, and trailed just 28-25 at the half.
But the Lancers rattled off a 20-5 start to the third quarter to take control. Southern trailed 48-30 after the barrage, Caldwell was out of timeouts and Thompson was sweating through his shirt.
“You saw how it was going there in the third quarter,” Caldwell said. “The whole key to this game was the run to start the second half.
“If we could’ve handled that a little it better…we’re right there with them.”
Federal Hocking led 55-38 to start the fourth, and then both teams put it into overdrive in the fourth. The Lancers scored 26 points in the final eight minutes, while Southern put up a whopping 32.
Cole Steele was electric, and finished with 31 points on 21 shots to lead Southern including nine in the second half. Center Arrow Drummer matched Russell in the paint with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
With Steele catching fire, and the Tornadoes no longer worried about the pressure the Lancers were applying, Southern cut the lead all the way down to just 75-68 with a minute to go.
But Russell scored against the press thanks to an assist from Wes Carpenter, and then set up Carpenter for another layup on the next trip. Smith’s layup off a turnover with about 30 seconds left sealed it.
Southern struggled as point guard Trey McNickle dealt with foul trouble most of the night. The Tornadoes didn’t attack the press well until down 20 in the fourth quarter.
“We just attacked it a little bit more. We were holding the ball and we were standing. We weren’t flashing to the ball,” Caldwell said. “Everybody has got to be able to handle it.”
The finish gave Thompson something to point to with his team as well. As he said afterward, the Lancers are about “three-quarters” of the way to a finished product.
And now Federal Hocking won’t play for two weeks before a Jan. 3 showdown game at Trimble.
That’s 14 days of being in first place, of hearing how well they’re playing and how far they’ve come. Like most coaches, Thompson views that as much as an enemy as any team they’ll see on the floor.
“We haven’t accomplished anything. We’ve won six games,” Thompson said. “Yeah, we’re proud of you for that. But we got concentrate on one game at a time instead of looking ahead at anything.
“We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
Federal Hocking 81, Southern 70
Southern;13;12;13;32;—;70
Fed. Hocking;14;14;27;26;—;81
SOUTHERN 70 (3-5, 2-2 TVC Hocking)
Cole Steele 11 2-3 31, Landen Hill 2 2-2 7, Trey McNickle 1 1-2 3, Coltin Parker 1 0-0 3, Arrow Drummer 9 5-7 23, Chase Bailey 0 0-1 0, Ryan Laudermilt 0 0-0 0, Cade Anderson 1 1-2 3; TOTALS 25 11-17 70; 3-point goals — Nine (Steele 7, Hill 1, Parker 1).
FEDERAL HOCKING 81 (6-1, 5-0 TVC Hocking)
Lane Smith 0 0-0 0, Hunter Smith 6 3-5 18, Wes Carpenter 2 0-0 5, Collin Jarvis 1 0-0 2, Nathaniel Massie 7 1-2 19, Elijah Lucas 3 3-4 9, Quinton Basim 1 1-2 4, Adam Douglas 0 1-1 1, Brad Russell 10 2-2 23; TOTALS 30 11-16 81; 3-point goals — Ten (Massie 4, H. Smith 3, Carpenter 1, Basim 1, Russell 1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Southern 25-60 (.417), 3-point goals 9-21 (.429); Federal Hocking 30-63 (.476), 3-point goals 10-29 (.345); Free throws — Southern 11-17 (.647); Federal Hocking 11-16 (.688); Rebounds — Southern 40 (Hill/Drummer 11 each), Federal Hocking 35 (Russell 14); Assists — Southern 15 (McNickle 5), Federal Hocking 20 (Lucas 7, Massie 6); Steals — Southern 9 (Hill 3), Federal Hocking 16 (Massie 5); Blocks — Southern 2 (Drummer 2), Federal Hocking 5; Turnovers — Southern 24, Federal Hocking 16; Personal fouls — Southern 15, Federal Hocking 17; Technical fouls — None; JV Score — Federal Hocking 35, Southern 27.
