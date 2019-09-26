The Federal Hocking Lancers are certainly looking for answers when it comes to the offensive side of the football.
The Lancers have suffered three consecutive shutout losses, being outscored 127-0 during that span.
The latest result was last Friday’s 52-0 loss at Franklin Furnace Green.
Federal Hocking coach Jeff Ditty said the coaching staff has been taking a deep dive into the game film to search for ways to get the offense moving in the right direction.
“Offensively, we’ve been struggling,” Ditty said. “Honestly as coaches, you always take a good, deep look at your execution. You always take a good look at your strategy and your personnel and kind of look for that, how do we improve it? How do we change it?”
The Lancers had success running the football in their season-opening 28-20 victory at Hundred. Donnie McCain rushed for 100 yards on 27 carries, and Mason Brown had 82 yards on 19 carries.
Brown has since suffered an injury that might leave him out for the season. McCain also had an injury that caused him to miss time before making a return against Green.
The shuffling in the backfield hasn’t helped, but Ditty said a lot of the Lancers’ problems still come down to execution.
“We’ve had a lot of changes within the offensive unit,” he said. “So as a result of that, instead of playing team football, we’ve had a lot of individual play out there. It’s really suffered our execution. We’ve really just been focusing on staying sound with the strategy we have and improving our execution.”
The Lancers will try to continue to work on that execution on Friday when they cross the Ohio River to take on Wahama in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.
Federal Hocking will take on a White Falcons team that also enters at 1-3 overall, but 1-2 in the TVC-Hocking.
Wahama earned a dramatic week two win over Miller, 24-20, thanks to a late goal-line stand.
Wahama has been able to dent the scoreboard plenty in its last two losses, but defense has been an issue.
The White Falcons lost to Southern, 58-22, and to Belpre 49-22.
On the season, Wahama is averaging 20.5 points per game offensively, but has surrendered 38.7 points per game on the defensive end.
“In watching the film with Wahama, I’ve seen some solid traits with them,” Ditty said. “They get off the ball. They definitely like the run game, so I can appreciate that. From a strategy perspective, they’re very similar to us. They want to run the ball three out of four times and will rely on the pass when they need to. Defensively, they run a five-front just like we do. There’s a lot of similarities between the two teams.”
Tailback Trevor Hunt and quarterback Brayden Davenport are the centerpieces of Wahama’s offense. Abram Pauley will also get carries out of the backfield.
“What it’s really going to boil down to is which team really shows up and wants to win,” Ditty said. “Looking at their caliber and their talent, they have a quarterback and a back that can definitely be a weapon offensively and we’re looking to focus on that to take that away from them.”
The meeting will be the 10th and final one between the two teams as members of the TVC. Wahama will leave the TVC-Hocking after the conclusion of the school year.
It’s a series that has been owned by the White Falcons, who are 9-0 with a combined score of 349-77 against the Lancers as members of the TVC. Federal Hocking is the only TVC-Hocking team the White Falcons have not lost to during their time in the league.
The Lancers (1-3, 0-3 TVC-Hocking) have six TVC-Hocking games remaining to close out the season. They have lost 35 league games in a row, and will try to end that streak before the season’s conclusion.
Most importantly for Ditty, the games will serve as an evaluation of where the program stands as he continues his first season as the head coach.
“Not just in how far we’ve come maybe from where we’ve started in August, but also being able to look and see where we need to focus on, even as far into the offseason,” he said. “Maybe a lot of coaches aren’t looking at that at this point, but we definitely are. This is our league and this is who we compete against in a year in and year out basis and whether they are kind of heads and shoulders above our program at this point, that competition even this year is going to allow us to understand where we are as a team and program, but I think more importantly some of the goals we need to work towards.
“Overall in the league, even though Wahama might be dropping out, each and every week is an important one as we head into this part of the schedule.”
