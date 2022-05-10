STEWART — Federal Hocking coach Glen Wilkes said he's waited all season for a performance like the one the Lancers turned in on Tuesday.
Federal Hocking scored a season high in runs at just the right time, leading to a 12-3 win over Piketon in a Division III sectional semifinal.
"They waited until almost the last game of the season to get the bats out. That's what happened," Wilkes said while pointing at the scoreboard. "We've been waiting for something like that for a while. Just come in, get the bats out, swing, get on base."
The Lancers (3-14) finished with 14 base hits, with nine different players recording at least one hit.
Federal Hocking also led 8-1 after three innings, playing from ahead the rest of the way.
"It was a team effort," Wilkes said. "I think we played 14 different players tonight. We did well."
Alexis Wilkes handcuffed Piketon's offense, limiting the Red Streaks to just three hits. She also walked three, striking out nine.
"I would say her drop ball was working good for her tonight and her ability to throw a changeup was really good," Glen Wilkes said. "Defensively, she just commanded the mound."
Piketon (4-17) got a run off of Wilkes in the top of the first when Laney Brown doubled and Natalie Cooper drove her in with a groundout.
It was essentially all Lancers from there. Cheyenne Mayle led the bottom of the first off with walk, eventually scoring on a wild pitch.
Federal Hocking took the lead for good in the bottom of the second when Alexis Smith's double to left field scored Emma Wilson for a 2-1 advantage.
The Lancers took command in the bottom of the third inning against Piketon pitcher Taylor Williams. They batted around, scoring six runs on six hits.
Makyla Walker and Wilkes hit singles to load the bases with one out.
Wilson's single scored Mayle for a 3-1 lead. Elexus Tabler dropped a two-run single into right field for a 5-1 advantage.
Smith ripped another extra-base hit to center field, making it 6-1.
Lillian Crow delivered the last big hit of the inning, her two-run double to right field lifting Federal Hocking to an 8-1 cushion.
"It was just time for them to click, hit the ball, put it in play," Glen Wilkes said. "Be there for each other."
Federal Hocking showed some defense too. Wilkes fielded a ball back to the pitching circle, starting a 1-6-3 double play when she fired the ball back to Mayle at shortstop to slow down a potential Piketon rally in the fourth.
The Lancers added on in the fifth, going ahead 9-1 when Grace Roark scored on a wile pitch, and 10-1 on Danielle Rymer's RBI grounder.
Piketon's best inning came in the sixth, scoring a pair of runs at plays at the plate after putting pressure on the Lancers along the base paths.
However, Piketon got a little too greedy, and Wilson was able to throw a runner out trying to steal third base to keep the inning from being bigger.
The Lancers' final two runs came in the sixth after Mayle and Sydney Martin led off the frame with singles.
Wilkes drove home Mayle on a ground ball to third to make it 11-3. The Lancers went ahead 12-3 with Wilson crushed a double nearly to the wall in left field.
Wilson was 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and a walk.
Martin, Wilkes, Smith and Mia Basim also enjoyed two-hit games.
The Lancers will play in a sectional championship game, making a trip to No. 1 Wheelersburg. The Pirates are the defending regional champions, and had a pair of scouts in Stewart on Tuesday to check out the Lancers.
The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday.
"They get the bats out like they did today, they'll be fine," Glen Wilkes said. "They'll do a good job."
Federal Hocking 12, Piketon 3
Piketon;100 002 0 — 3 3 2
Federal Hocking;116 022 x — 12 14 4
Taylor Williams and Lacrissa Leeth, Zoey Fuchs (3)
Alexis Wilkes and Emma Wilson
WP — Wilkes; LP — Williams
