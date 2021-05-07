STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers scored in every inning, leading to a 16-6, five-inning win over South Gallia on Friday.
The win improves Federal Hocking's record to 11-9 overall, and 5-5 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Federal Hocking scored four runs in the first and seven more in the second to lead 11-1. The Lancers were ahead 14-2 after four innings.
The Rebels scored four times in the top of the fifth to extend the game to the bottom of the fifth. Federal Hocking scored twice in that frame, going ahead by 10 runs and ending the game.
Federal Hocking had 13 hits in the win. Wes Carpenter was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Iden Miller was 2 for 2 with a run and RBI, while Damian Snedden was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Brady Bone was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Hunter Smith hit a double, scoring three runs and driving in three runs. Mason Jackson had a hit, RBI, run and two walks. AJ Daniel had a hit, run and RBI. Collin Jarvis added a hit and two runs, while Cody Mettler had a hit, run, RBI and walk.
Drew Airhart was the winning pitcher after three innings of work. He allowed two runs — one earned — on four hits and one walk. He had one strikeout.
Miller pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, while Carpenter (2-3 of an inning) and Jarvis (1-3 of an inning) pitched the final frame.
The Lancers are off until going to Waterford on Monday.
