STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers continued to play well in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
The Lancers blitzed the Wahama White Falcons for four quarters on Tuesday, leading to a 77-34 victory inside McInturf Gymnasium.
Federal Hocking improved to 5-1 overall, and 4-0 in the TVC-Hocking. The Lancers are the last unbeaten team inside the TVC-Hocking after Southern lost at South Gallia on Tuesday.
There was no doubt about the Lancers' result against the White Falcons. Federal Hocking led 25-3 after one quarter, and still led 40-3 midway through the second quarter.
The Lancers were ahead 53-12 by halftime and 65-16 going to the fourth quarter.
Wahama falls to 0-3, both overall and in the TVC-Hocking.
Federal Hocking had 13 players appear in the game, and 11 scored. Hunter Smith and Brad Russell led the way, as each scored 16 points. Smith made a trio of 3-pointers, while Russell made seven 2-point field goals. Neither played in the fourth quarter.
The Lancers distributed the rest of their scoring evenly throughout the lineup. Collin Jarvis scored seven points, while Wes Carpenter, Terrell Mayle, Nathaniel Massie and Elijah Lucas each scored six points. Brandon Bond, Cedric Newman and Quinton Basim each scored four points, while Adam Douglas tallied two points.
Abram Pauley led Wahama with 15 points, while Ethan Barnitz added 13 points.
Federal Hocking is set for a big game on Friday as it hosts the Southern Tornadoes.
